7 delicious winter fruits for weight loss

Berries, including strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, and blackberries, can be a great addition to any weight loss diet. These fruits are not only low in calories but also ric h in antioxidants, fibre, and vitamins. The high fibre content in berries helps you feel fuller for longer, reducing the risk of overeating. Berries are also packed with water, which can help you stay hydrated throughout the day. Instead of eating them directly, you can add berries to your morning smoothie, yoghurt, or oatmeal as well. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock