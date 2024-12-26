New Year: 10 weight loss tips to follow in 2025

Overeating can lead to weight gain if portions are too large. The key to weight loss is not just what you eat but how much you eat. Try using smaller plates, paying attention to portion sizes, and listening to your hunger cues. One simple tip to follow is to eat a large breakfast and a smaller dinner. A filling breakfast sets you up for the day, while a lighter dinner gives your body more time to digest before bedtime. This can help with weight control and boost your metabolism. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock