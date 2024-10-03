7 weight loss foods to melt excess fat

Eggs are one of the most important foods when it comes to weight loss. Packed with protein and low in calories, they keep you full for longer, reducing the temptation to snack betw een meals. Plus, eggs contain essential vitamins and minerals such as vitamins A, B12, and D, iron, and healthy fats that support overall health and weight loss goals. Whether you like them boiled, scrambled, or made into a veggie-filled omelet, starting your day with an egg breakfast can help curb cravings and boost your metabolism. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock