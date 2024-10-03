7 weight loss foods to melt excess fat

You cannot miss out on these 7 weight loss foods if you are trying to shed those extra kilos from your body. These will help you boost your metabolism, control your appetite, and curb unwanted cravings, supporting your weight loss journey.
Eggs are one of the most important foods when it comes to weight loss. Packed with protein and low in calories, they keep you full for longer, reducing the temptation to snack between meals. Plus, eggs contain essential vitamins and minerals such as vitamins A, B12, and D, iron, and healthy fats that support overall health and weight loss goals. Whether you like them boiled, scrambled, or made into a veggie-filled omelet, starting your day with an egg breakfast can help curb cravings and boost your metabolism. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
High in fiber and low in calories, oatmeal can help keep you full and prevent overeating. The fiber in oats also helps regulate blood sugar, preventing those energy crashes that lead to cravings for unhealthy snacks. For the best results, consume plain, unsweetened oats, and flavour them with healthy toppings like fresh fruit, nuts, seeds, or a dash of cinnamon. Oatmeal is easy to prepare, affordable, and a great way to kickstart your day. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Greek yoghurt is another weight-loss friendly food that is rich in protein. Compared to regular yoghurt, it has less sugar and more protein, which helps you stay full and satisfied. It is especially helpful for curbing unwanted cravings and keeping your energy levels steady throughout the day. For weight loss, make sure that instead of sugar, you add fresh fruit, nuts, or a drizzle of honey if you need a little sweetness. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Fruits are naturally sweet and satisfying. But not all fruits are created equal when it comes to weight loss. For the best results, focus on fiber-rich fruits such as apples, pears, berries, and oranges. The fiber in these fruits helps slow digestion and keeps you feeling full, reducing the urge to snack on unhealthy foods. Berries such as strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries are also excellent choices. They are full of antioxidants and low in sugar, making them the perfect snack or addition to your morning oatmeal bowl. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
If you like your meals with a kick, chili pepper is what you need. They contain capsaicin, the compound that gives them their heat. Capsaicin has been shown to boost metabolism andpromote fat burning. Eating spicy foods can also reduce your appetite, making you less likely to overeat. You can sprinkle chili flakes on your food, add chopped chili peppers to stir-fries, or drizzle hot sauce over your favorite dishes. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Do not let their size fool you—chia seeds pack a big punch when it comes to weight loss. These tiny seeds are loaded with fiber, protein, and omega-3 fatty acids, all of which helppromote satiety. When chia seeds are soaked in water, they expand, forming a gel-like substance that helps you feel fuller for longer. You can sprinkle chia seeds on your yoghurt, blend them into smoothies, or make chia pudding for a filling, nutritious snack or breakfast. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Green tea is often hailed as a weight-loss wonder, and for good reason. It contains catechins, a type of antioxidant that can help boost metabolism and promote fat burning. Green tea also has a mild amount of caffeine, which can provide an extra energy boost and increase your calorie burn. Adding lemon to your green tea not only enhances the flavour but also adds a dose of vitamin C, which can further help in fat burning. Drink green tea with lemon every morning to improve metabolism levels, helping in weight loss. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock