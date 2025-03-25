5 simple ways to use rice for glowing skin

Rice is not just a staple in your kitchen—it is also a hidden gem for your skincare routine! From brightening to hydrating, these 5 rice-based DIY recipes will leave your skin feeling refreshed and glowing.
Young or old, many people swear by the benefits of rice when it comes to skin health. Packed with natural enzymes, antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory properties, it helps hydrate,brighten, and soothe the skin. It is often found in moisturisers, serums, and creams for its ability to reduce dark spots, even out skin tone, and calm redness or irritation. What's more? Rich in vitamins and minerals, rice also helps balance sebum production, leading to a clearer skin tone. You can use rice in several ways, like rice face mask, rice water tone, rice scrub, etc. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
A rice flour mask is a super easy and effective way to brighten your skin and improve its texture. To make it, just mix two tablespoons of rice flour with a tablespoon of yoghurt and a tablespoon of aloe vera gel until it forms a smooth paste. Apply this mix to your face and let it sit for about 10–15 minutes. Rice flour helps even out your skin tone, yoghurt keeps your skin hydrated and aloe vera calms any irritation. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Rice water is packed with vitamins and minerals that can nourish and hydrate your skin. With summer right around the corner, there is no better way to use rice than by turning it into refreshing rice water ice cubes! Rubbing it onto your face, especially on those hot days, helps tighten your skin, reduces puffiness, and gives your face that fresh, glowing look. Plus, it hydrates and rejuvenates your skin. To make it, simply wash a cup of rice and soak it in water for about 30 minutes. Strain the rice, pour the water into an ice tray, and freeze. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
To get glowing skin, exfoliation is must and a rice flour scrub is a gentle, natural way to slough off dead skin cells. To make it, simply mix two tablespoons of rice flour with one tablespoon of honey. Gently massage it onto your face in circular motions for a minute or two, then rinse off with water. Honey acts as a natural humectant, which means it helps keep your skin moisturised while rice flour gently exfoliates, leaving your skin feeling smooth, refreshed, and glowing. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Rice water toner is an amazing way to balance your skin's pH and reduce redness or irritation. To make it, soak 1/4 cup of rice in water for about 30 minutes. Afterward, strain thewater into a clean bottle, chill it in the fridge for an hour, and you are ready to use it as a toner. Simply apply it to your face with a cotton pad. It helps tone and tighten your skin while giving it a nice boost of hydration. Over time, it can also help lighten dark spots and even out your skin tone. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Rice paper masks are fantastic for locking in moisture and keeping your skin nourished and hydrated. These masks are typically soaked in a rice-based serum, which makes them perfect for brightening and hydrating your skin. Simply place the mask on your face, relax for 15-20 minutes, and then remove it. It works great for dry and sensitive skin and provides a smooth, dewy glow. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock