5 simple ways to use rice for glowing skin

Rice water is packed with vitamins and minerals that can nourish and hydrate your skin. With summer right around the corner, there is no better way to use rice than by turning it i nto refreshing rice water ice cubes! Rubbing it onto your face, especially on those hot days, helps tighten your skin, reduces puffiness, and gives your face that fresh, glowing look. Plus, it hydrates and rejuvenates your skin. To make it, simply wash a cup of rice and soak it in water for about 30 minutes. Strain the rice, pour the water into an ice tray, and freeze. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock