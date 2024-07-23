10 unique ways to burn calories

While exercising and following a healthy diet are two of the most effective ways to lose weight, there are many other ways you can try. Know 10 weird or unusual ways to burn calories and manage weight.
Whether you watch a hilarious episode of FRIENDS, a standup comedy episode, or simply the Kapil Sharma show, they can tickle the right bone and make you laugh. Laughter is not justgood for the soul but it is also good for burning calories. Research suggests that laughing increases your heart rate and oxygen consumption, similar to light exercise. So, binge-watch that sitcom guilt-free because you are doing your body some good!
Hugs are not just comforting but they can also be a way to burn calories. A study published by Carnegie Mellon University found that hugging your loved one a few times during the day can burn almost 70 calories. Hugging elevates your heart rate and stimulates the release of oxytocin, a hormone that promotes feelings of bonding and reduces stress. So, hug it out because it is good for your health!
Ever noticed how you shiver in the cold? That involuntary shivering is your body's way of generating heat to maintain its temperature. Shivering can increase your metabolic rate, burning more calories as your body works harder to keep you warm. So, enjoy the chill, it might just help you shed a few extra calories.
If you are not living in cold weather areas, then you can try this trick. Drinking cold water has a surprising effect on your metabolism. When you drink ice-cold water, your body needs to expand energy to warm it up to your core body temperature. This process, known as thermogenesis, can burn a small number of calories per glass, especially if you drink it regularly throughout the day.
If you are someone who cannot sit still, here is some good news - fidgeting burns calories. Whether you are tapping your foot, drumming fingers, or shaking your legs constantly, these non-exercise movements can boost your metabolic rate and help burn up to 350 calories a day than just sitting still, as per Harvard Health Publishing.
Texting might seem like a sedentary activity, but the constant tapping and scrolling can actually contribute to calorie burn. Texting engages your fingers and can slightly increaseyour metabolic rate over time. Doing it for an hour can make you burn almost 40 extra calories, as per a study published by the Journal of Medical Internet Research.
Chewing gum might not seem like an exercise, but the repetitive jaw movements can actually help burn a few extra calories. Plus, chewing gum can reduce cravings for snacks, makingit helpful for someone trying to lose weight. It is also effective when combined with a healthy diet and exercise routine.
Playing with your furry friend is not just fun but it also helps burn calories. Whether you are throwing a ball, going for a walk, or engaging in a game of tug-of-war, interactingwith your dog can get you moving and increase your daily energy expenditure. It is also a great way to reduce stress, which is one of the causes of weight gain.