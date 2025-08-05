Japanese walking and 4 other walking rituals you may have never tried

You may have heard of Vipassana as a form of silent seated meditation, but there is also a walking version that is just as effective. Vipassana walking is a practice of intentional, slow, and focused movement. Each step is taken mindfully, often in sync with the breath. You need to keep your focus on how your foot touches the ground, how your weight shifts, and how your breath moves with your body. Only a few minutes of this kind of walking can ground you, reduce stress, and shift your entire mindset. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock