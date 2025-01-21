7 vitamin C rich foods other than lemons and oranges

Papaya is another tropical fruit that is loaded with vitamin C. A single cup of papaya provides almost 100 percent of your daily vitamin C needs. Apart from its high vitamin C cont ent, papaya contains enzymes like papain, which promotes digestion. The fruit is also rich in folate, vitamin A (in the form of beta-carotene), and fibre. This superfood is also great for immunity and skin and can be consumed on its own, in fruit salad or blended into a smoothie. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock