7 vitamin C rich foods other than lemons and oranges

When it comes to boosting your daily vitamin C intake, most people immediately think of lemons and oranges. However, they are not the only sources of this essential nutrient. Here are 7 other vitamin C-rich foods you can add to your diet.
They are surprisingly a powerhouse of vitamin C nutrients. Just one large yellow bell pepper contains more than 300 percent of your daily recommended intake of vitamin C, which isfar higher than what you would get from lemons or oranges. Besides being rich in vitamin C, they also contain beta-carotene, an antioxidant that promotes healthy vision, and fibre, which supports digestive health. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
A single medium-sized kiwi provides more than 60 percent of the recommended daily intake. This small, fuzzy fruit is packed with antioxidants, including vitamin C, and is also highin fibre, which is good for digestion. Kiwi has also been linked to better immune function, skin health, and heart health due to its high content of polyphenols, potassium, and fibre. Its anti-inflammatory properties may also help reduce the risk of chronic conditions such as heart disease. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
They are another excellent source of vitamin C, with just one cup of these juicy berries offering almost 100 percent of the recommended daily intake. Aside from being rich in vitamin C, strawberries contain a high amount of antioxidants, including flavonoids like anthocyanins, which promote heart health and may reduce the risk of chronic diseases. They can also help with collagen production, which helps reduce the risk of wrinkles. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
They are one of the richest sources of vitamin C. Just a single guava contains 138 percent of the daily recommended intake. In addition to its high vitamin C content, guava is alsorich in fibre, which improves digestion and contains antioxidants that promote healthy skin and fight free radical damage. The fruit also has antimicrobial properties, which can help protect against infections and boost immune function. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Papaya is another tropical fruit that is loaded with vitamin C. A single cup of papaya provides almost 100 percent of your daily vitamin C needs. Apart from its high vitamin C content, papaya contains enzymes like papain, which promotes digestion. The fruit is also rich in folate, vitamin A (in the form of beta-carotene), and fibre. This superfood is also great for immunity and skin and can be consumed on its own, in fruit salad or blended into a smoothie. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
This green leafy vegetable is not only rich in vitamin C but also packed with a variety of other vitamins and minerals, including vitamins A, K, and folate. Only 100 grams of raw kale provides more than 100 percent of your daily vitamin C needs. As a cruciferous vegetable, kale also contains compounds like sulforaphane, which have been shown to have anti-cancer properties. Kale supports immune health, helps improve bone strength, and helps in detoxification. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Do you love eating spicy foods? If so, you should know that both red and green chili contain a significant amount of vitamin C. In fact, some chili peppers contain more vitamin C than citrus fruits. Aside from being rich in vitamin C, an antioxidant, chili peppers are also known for their capsaicin content, which has anti-inflammatory properties. Regular consumption can improve metabolism, enhance blood circulation, and may even help with weight management by promoting fat burning. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock