7 healthy vegetarian soups for weight loss

There is nothing quite as comforting as a bowl of soup! What if we tell you that it can help you shed those extra kilos as well? Find these 7 delicious vegetarian soups for weight loss that are low in calories and brimming with vitamins, minerals, and fibre.
Not only is tomato soup low in calories, but it is also packed with nutrients, especially vitamin C, and antioxidants like lycopene. Lycopene helps protect cells from damage, supports heart health, and may help in reducing body fat, as per a study published in the Biology journal. Tomatoes are also hydrating, which aids in digestion and boosts metabolism. Plus, it is high in fibre that helps you feel full longer, reducing the urge to overeat. To prepare it, sauté onions and garlic in olive oil. Add chopped tomatoes and vegetable broth. Simmer for 20 minutes, then blend until smooth. Season with salt, pepper, and fresh basil before you consume it. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Cabbage soup is famous for its detoxifying properties. It is rich in fibre, vitamins K and C, and contains very few calories. Cabbage is a cruciferous vegetable, which means it aids in fat breakdown and supports weight loss. The fibre content keeps you feeling satisfied for longer, while the water content hydrates the body and flushes out toxins. To prepare it, sauté onions, carrots, and celery, then add chopped cabbage, garlic, and vegetable broth. Bring to a boil and simmer until the cabbage is soft. Add pepper and parsley for extra flavor and serve. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Mushrooms are low in calories, fat, sodium, and carbohydrates. They are win-win as they are high in important nutrients like B vitamins and selenium, which support metabolism and improve immune function. This soup also provides antioxidants that reduce inflammation and support fat loss and protein and fibre that are essential for weight loss. To prepare it, sauté garlic, onions, and sliced mushrooms until they are soft. Now add salt, pepper, and oregano and cook it for 5 minutes. Blend the mixture and cook half a tablespoon of cornflour mixed in half a cup of milk. Add the mushroom mix to it and cook it on low flame for 5-7 minutes. Serve hot and enjoy! Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Pumpkin soup is a nutrient powerhouse. It is loaded with fiber, vitamin A, and antioxidants, all of which help in maintaining good digestion, boosting immunity, and promoting healthy skin. The high water and fibre content in pumpkin keeps you full longer, making it easier to manage and reduce calorie intake. The natural sweetness of pumpkin makes this soup flavourful without the need for added sugars. To prepare it, sauté onions and garlic in olive oil, then add cubed pumpkin and vegetable broth. Cook until smooth, blend, and season with spices like nutmeg and cinnamon. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Gazpacho is a cold, raw vegetable soup from Spain that is refreshing and light, perfect for weight loss. It is made primarily from tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, onions, garlic, and olive oil. The vegetables in gazpacho are high in water and fibre, which helps promote fullness and hydration. Olive oil adds healthy fats, which improve metabolism rate and help your body absorb fat-soluble vitamins like A and E. To prepare it. Blend tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, garlic, and olive oil until smooth. Chill for at least an hour. Season with salt, pepper, and a drizzle of olive oil before serving. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Lentils are an excellent source of plant-based protein and fibre, both of which are crucial for weight loss. They keep you full for hours, preventing snacking between meals. Beetroot, on the other hand, contains antioxidants, which support detoxification and improve blood flow. The combination of protein, fibre, and antioxidants in this soup makes it a perfect choice for those looking to lose weight and improve overall health. To prepare it, sauté onions, garlic, and carrots in olive oil, then add lentils, beets, and vegetable broth. Simmer until smooth, blend, and season with cumin, salt, and pepper. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Both carrots and cauliflower are low-calorie, nutrient-dense vegetables that are perfect for weight loss. Carrots are high in beta-carotene, which supports vision, skin health, andimmune function, while cauliflower is a great source of fibre and vitamin C. The fiber in both veggies helps regulate digestion and keeps you feeling full, making it easier to stay within your calorie goals. To prepare it, sauté onions and garlic, add chopped carrots and cauliflower and pour in vegetable broth. Simmer until tender, blend, and season with turmeric and a pinch of pepper. Serve and enjoy. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock