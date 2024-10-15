7 healthy vegetarian soups for weight loss

Not only is tomato soup low in calories, but it is also packed with nutrients, especially vitamin C, and antioxidants like lycopene. Lycopene helps protect cells from damage, suppo rts heart health, and may help in reducing body fat, as per a study published in the Biology journal. Tomatoes are also hydrating, which aids in digestion and boosts metabolism. Plus, it is high in fibre that helps you feel full longer, reducing the urge to overeat. To prepare it, sauté onions and garlic in olive oil. Add chopped tomatoes and vegetable broth. Simmer for 20 minutes, then blend until smooth. Season with salt, pepper, and fresh basil before you consume it. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock