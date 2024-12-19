7 ways to relieve back pain in winter

Winter is a cozy season for many, but for those struggling with back pain, the colder months can make things worse. Fortunately, with these 7 tips, you can help you manage and ease back pain during winter.
When it is cold outside, staying on the couch might feel tempting—but being inactive can make back pain worse. Prolonged sitting or immobility can cause your muscles to stiffen, leading to more pain. Instead, try to stay active with low-impact exercises such as walking, swimming, or yoga and stretching. They can also help loosen tight muscles, improve flexibility, and keep your back strong. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Cold temperatures can tighten muscles, leading to discomfort in your back. However, using a room heater can help keep your space warm, which can relax these muscles and reduce pain. Keep your living or working area comfortably heated to prevent your back from getting cold, especially if you sit for long periods. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Good posture is important all year round, but especially in the winter when your body can feel stiffer from cold weather. Poor posture can put added pressure on your back and causepain over time. Make sure you pay attention to how you sit, stand, and lift objects. Try to keep your back straight and maintain spine alignment to prevent strain and reduce back pain. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Wearing multiple layers allows you to regulate your body temperature while keeping muscles warm and loose during the colder months. Cold, tight muscles can lead to stiffness and pain, so make sure you dress warmly in breathable, comfortable fabrics. Pay special attention to covering your lower back, head and ear to prevent cold-related tension. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Although hydration may not feel as important in winter as it does during hot summer months, it is still crucial for managing back pain. Water keeps your joints and tissues lubricated, reducing stiffness and discomfort. Aim to drink at least 6-8 glasses of water a day, even in cold weather. Dehydration can make your body more prone to inflammation, which can worsen back pain. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Heat is a fantastic natural way to relieve muscle pain and tension. Applying a warm compress to areas where you feel pain can improve blood flow, relax muscles, and ease soreness.Use a heating pad, warm towel, or hot water bottle on your back for about 15-20 minutes at a time. This can be especially soothing after a long day of sitting, standing, or being exposed to cold weather. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
During the winter months, limited sunlight can lead to lower levels of vitamin D, which plays an important role in bone and muscle health. Low vitamin D can contribute to back painand muscle weakness. Speak to your healthcare provider about taking vitamin D supplements if needed. Additionally, if your back pain feels severe, over-the-counter medications can help reduce inflammation and provide relief. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock