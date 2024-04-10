7 tips to get glowing skin in summer

Summer heat can be problematic for your skin, leading to several skin problems such as acne, dryness, and dull skin tone. However, with the right skincare routine, you can ensure that your skin glows and stay protected. Follow these 7 tips for glowing skin in summer.
Drinking enough water throughout the day will cleanse your body and flush out toxins. This process purifies your blood, giving you a healthy and glowing skin. High temperature during summer can cause dehydration, leaving your skin dry and rough and cause several skin problems, such as acne. So, drink at least eight glasses of water a day and incorporate hydrating foods such as watermelon, cucumber, and oranges into your diet.
Sweating and exposure to environmental pollutants can clog pores and lead to breakouts. To keep your skin clear and radiant, make sure you cleanse your face twice a day. Use a gentle cleanser to remove dirt, oil, and impurities from your skin, reducing the risk of acne and pimples. You may also consider ice massages on your face during this season to keep your skin cool and calm.
Summer heat can cause more open pores, which can get clogged with oil and dirt and trap bacteria, causing acne, pimples, and blemishes on your face. The best solution is exfoliation! It is essential for sloughing off dead skin cells and promoting cell turnover, resulting in smoother and brighter skin. Use a gentle exfoliant 2-3 times a week to get fresh, glowing, and healthy skin.
Sunscreen is the most crucial step in any skincare routine. It helps you protect your skin from harmful UV rays, preventing sunburn and reducing the risk of premature ageing and skin cancer. Choose a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30, and apply it generously all over your face and body areas that are exposed to sunlight, such as your neck and hands.
Applying moisturiser is essential to keep your skin well-nourished and hydrated in summer. It helps reduce the risk of dryness, acne, and delayed signs of ageing. Choose a lightweight, non-comedogenic moisturiser to keep your skin soft and supple. Look for ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and glycerin, which help lock in moisture without clogging pores.
Antioxidants can help protect your skin from free radical damage caused by sun exposure and environmental stressors. This nutrient encourages blood flow in the body, stimulating skin cell regeneration and keeping a lot of skin problems at bay. It can also help brighten the skin. Look for skincare products that contain antioxidants such as vitamin C, vitamin E, and green tea extract.
Lack of sleep can lead to dark under-eye circles, dull skin tone, and increased stress levels, all of which can take a toll on your skin. Sleeping well can improve your overall health and well-being, including your skin. During sleep, your body repairs and regenerates cells, including skin cells, leading to a more youthful and radiant complexion. Aim for 7-9 hours of uninterrupted sleep each night to allow your skin ample time to rejuvenate.