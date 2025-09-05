10 warning signs of heart disease that could save your life
Always tired? Swollen ankles? Chest discomfort? Heart disease is the world's leading killer and the signs are not always obvious. Learn 10 subtle symptoms your body could be using to warn you.
Persistent chest pain
Chest pain is the most recognised symptom of heart problems. It may feel like pressure, tightness, or a burning sensation. If you experience persistent or recurring chest pain, especially during physical activity or stress, it is time to see a doctor. It could be angina, a sign that your heart is not getting enough oxygen-rich blood.
Indigestion or stomach discomfort
It might seem odd, but heart issues can sometimes show up in the form of indigestion. A burning sensation in the stomach, bloating, or mild nausea after eating can be mistaken for gastrointestinal problems, especially in women. If these symptoms are frequent or occur along with other signs on this list, they should not be ignored.
Pain in arm, jaw, neck, or back
Heart pain does not always stick to the chest. Sometimes it radiates to other parts of the body. Pain in the left arm is common during heart attacks, but discomfort may also appear in the jaw, neck, or upper back. This is your body's way of sending distress signals, even if it does not feel like a typical heart attack symptom.
Sudden sweating
Breaking into a cold sweat for no clear reason can be a sign of something serious. If you are suddenly drenched and not due to heat or exertion, your heart may be in trouble. This type of sweating often accompanies heart attacks, especially in combination with chest discomfort or dizziness.
A choking sensation or throat tightening
That tight, constricted feeling in your throat or a sense that you cannot swallow properly could be your heart, not your throat. While it may resemble acid reflux or anxiety, this symptom, especially if sudden, can be related to angina or a cardiac event.
Nausea or feeling sick
Nausea, vomiting, or feeling lightheaded can all be signs of heart problems. While they can stem from many causes, when combined with other symptoms such as chest pain or shortness of breath, they warrant immediate medical attention.
Swollen ankles
When the heart is not pumping efficiently, fluid can build up in the body, especially in the legs and ankles. Swelling in the lower extremities, particularly at the end of the day, could be a sign of heart failure or blood poor circulation.
Leg cramps or pain with walking
Cramping or aching in the calves during walking may point to peripheral arterial disease (PAD), a condition caused by reduced blood flow. This often affects people with risk factors like smoking or diabetes. This happens when narrowed arteries reduce blood flow to your limbs.
Extreme fatigue
Feeling exhausted after a long day is normal, but if you are constantly drained, even after rest, it could be your heart struggling to maintain body's function. Fatigue is a common but often overlooked symptom of heart failure, particularly in women.
Palpitations or irregular heartbeat
That fluttery, racing, or skipped heartbeat might seem harmless, especially if it passes quickly. But frequent or prolonged episodes could indicate an arrhythmia or other heart condition that needs medical attention. Some rhythm issues, like atrial fibrillation, may raise stroke risk.