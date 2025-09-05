10 warning signs of heart disease that could save your life

Always tired? Swollen ankles? Chest discomfort? Heart disease is the world's leading killer and the signs are not always obvious. Learn 10 subtle symptoms your body could be using to warn you.
Chest pain is the most recognised symptom of heart problems. It may feel like pressure, tightness, or a burning sensation. If you experience persistent or recurring chest pain, especially during physical activity or stress, it is time to see a doctor. It could be angina, a sign that your heart is not getting enough oxygen-rich blood. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
It might seem odd, but heart issues can sometimes show up in the form of indigestion. A burning sensation in the stomach, bloating, or mild nausea after eating can be mistaken forgastrointestinal problems, especially in women. If these symptoms are frequent or occur along with other signs on this list, they should not be ignored. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Heart pain does not always stick to the chest. Sometimes it radiates to other parts of the body. Pain in the left arm is common during heart attacks, but discomfort may also appearin the jaw, neck, or upper back. This is your body's way of sending distress signals, even if it does not feel like a typical heart attack symptom. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Breaking into a cold sweat for no clear reason can be a sign of something serious. If you are suddenly drenched and not due to heat or exertion, your heart may be in trouble. Thistype of sweating often accompanies heart attacks, especially in combination with chest discomfort or dizziness. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Cramping or aching in the calves during walking may point to peripheral arterial disease (PAD), a condition caused by reduced blood flow. This often affects people with risk factors like smoking or diabetes. This happens when narrowed arteries reduce blood flow to your limbs. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
That fluttery, racing, or skipped heartbeat might seem harmless, especially if it passes quickly. But frequent or prolonged episodes could indicate an arrhythmia or other heart condition that needs medical attention. Some rhythm issues, like atrial fibrillation, may raise stroke risk. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock