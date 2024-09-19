9 superfoods to boost metabolism and lose weight!

Do you want to supercharge your metabolism and make weight loss easier? The secret may simply be in the foods you eat every day! From spicy chili peppers to nutrient-packed green veggies - these 9 superfoods can help rev up your metabolism and burn calories more efficiently.
Chilli peppers, especially jalapeños and cayenne, contain capsaicin. That is the compound that gives them their heat and also revs up your metabolism. Capsaicin increases the rateat which your body burns calories and can even reduce your appetite. Just sprinkle some chili flakes over your dishes, or add them to your food while cooking.
Beans, lentils, and chickpeas (legumes) are great foods to speed up your metabolism. They are packed with protein, which requires more energy to digest compared to carbohydrates orfats. This means you burn more calories. Plus, legumes are full of fibre, which helps to keep your digestion smooth and can keep you fuller for longer. You can add beans to soups, salads, or tacos to support weight loss.
When it comes to boosting metabolism, you cannot miss out on protein. Protein-rich foods, such as chicken, turkey, eggs, tofu, and fish, are essential for muscle growth and repair.The more muscle you have, the more calories your body burns at rest. It is called the 'thermic effect of food, where your body uses more energy to digest protein than other nutrients. Plus, including protein in your meals helps keep hunger at bay.
Spinach, kale, and broccoli are some of the best green veggies to boost metabolic rate and are loaded with nutrients like iron, magnesium, and vitamins. Iron, for example, helps your blood carry oxygen to your muscles, allowing them to burn fat more efficiently. These veggies are low in calories but high in fibre, which keeps you feeling satisfied for longer while supporting healthy digestion.
Turmeric contains curcumin, a compound known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. A study published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences suggests that curcumin may also help boost metabolism and help in fat burning. Plus, turmeric is a spice that you can add to curries, soups, or even smoothies. You can also add golden milk (turmeric mixed with milk) into your regular diet to speed up your metabolism.
Vitamin C is crucial for many bodily functions, including metabolism. Foods high in vitamin C, such as oranges, lemons, bell peppers, and strawberries, can help your body burn fatmore efficiently. Plus, vitamin C helps absorb iron, which is essential for maintaining energy levels. Add a squeeze of lemon to your water and drink, eat oranges, or toss some strawberries into your yoghurt to increase your daily vitamin C intake.
Berries such as blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries may be small, but they pack a big punch. These little fruits are rich in antioxidants, which help reduce inflammation andsupport metabolic rate. They are also low in calories but high in fibre, so you can enjoy them guilt-free while boosting your metabolism. Add them to your cereal, blend them into smoothies, or simply snack on them.
If you are looking for an easy way to boost your metabolism, try a cup of green tea. Green tea contains catechins, a type of antioxidant that has been shown to increase fat burning, especially during exercise. The caffeine in green tea also stimulates your metabolism, although it is gentler than the jolt you would get from coffee. Sip on a cup between meals to help your body burn more calories.
Nuts and seeds are nutrient-dense, containing healthy fats, protein, and fibre, all of which are important for a healthy metabolism. Almonds, walnuts, flaxseeds, and chia seeds areall excellent choices. The healthy fats in nuts and seeds help your body absorb fat-soluble vitamins (such as vitamins A, D, E, and K), while the protein content helps keep your muscles strong. Just remember, they are calorie-dense, so a small handful is usually all you need.