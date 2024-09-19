9 superfoods to boost metabolism and lose weight!

When it comes to boosting metabolism, you cannot miss out on protein. Protein-rich foods, such as chicken, turkey, eggs, tofu, and fish, are essential for muscle growth and repair. The more muscle you have, the more calories your body burns at rest. It is called the 'thermic effect of food, where your body uses more energy to digest protein than other nutrients. Plus, including protein in your meals helps keep hunger at bay. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock