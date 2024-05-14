7 superfoods to improve thyroid function

Thyroid disorder cases are on the rise among people of all ages. It can lead to several health problems, including unexplained weight gain, muscle weakness, menstrual changes (heavy periods), fatigue, depressed mood, dry skin, etc. Fortunately, a healthy diet may help manage it. Here ar
Berries such as blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries are rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and fibre. These nutrients are crucial for combating oxidative stress—one of the major problems with thyroid health. A 2022 study published in Biomedicine and Pharmacotherapy reveals that antioxidants can help manage thyroid dysfunction and support the immune system. Blank raspberries are packed with the highest amount of antioxidants, fibre, and very little sugar. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
An apple a day might do more than just keep the doctor away, as it could also support your thyroid health. Apples are loaded with fibre and important antioxidants such as quercetin, which helps reduce inflammation and support thyroid function. Moreover, apples can detoxify your body and help improve your thyroid function. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Brazil nuts are packed with selenium, a trace element that plays a critical role in the production of thyroid hormones. According to a review in the journal Clinical Endocrinology,selenium also helps protect the thyroid gland from oxidative damage. Just a few Brazil nuts a day can help you meet your daily selenium requirement. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Avocados are a rich source of healthy fats, which are essential for hormone synthesis, including thyroid hormones. They also contain antioxidants, magnesium, and fibre. The healthyfats in avocados can help maintain a healthy weight, which is crucial because thyroid disorders can often lead to weight issues. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Eggs are one of the few foods that naturally contain vitamin D, which helps regulate thyroid hormones. They are also a great source of iodine and selenium, both essential for thyroid hormone production and balance. Moreover, the high-quality protein in eggs helps maintain muscle mass, which can be affected by thyroid dysfunction. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Yoghurt is an excellent source of iodine, which is essential for thyroid function. It is also rich in probiotics, beneficial for gut health. A healthy gut can enhance the absorption of nutrients necessary for thyroid health and overall metabolism. The National Institutes of Health advises choosing plain, low-fat yoghurt or Greek yoghurt to fulfill iodine intake. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Pumpkin seeds are another superfood for thyroid. It is an excellent source of magnesium, zinc, and antioxidants. Zinc, in particular, plays a vital role in thyroid hormone synthesis. Regular consumption of pumpkin seeds ensures a healthy supply of these nutrients, which can help keep the thyroid functioning smoothly. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock