Heatwave may cause indigestion! 7 summer fruits to improve gut health

Scorching summer heat can leave you feeling tired and take a toll on your digestion. Here are 7 summer fruits that can help improve digestion and support gut health during the heatwave.
An apple a day might keep the doctor away, especially when it comes to your gut. Apples are packed with soluble and insoluble fibre, which help regulate bowel movements and supporthealthy digestion. The pectin in apples works like a prebiotic, feeding the good bacteria in your gut. Snack on a fresh apple, toss it into a salad, or blend it into a smoothie. But do not peel it because the skin holds most of the fibre. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Bananas are often the go-to fruit when your stomach feels off—and for a good reason. They're soft, easy to digest, and rich in potassium, which helps restore electrolyte balance, especially when you're losing more sweat than usual. Bananas also contain resistant starch, a type of fibre that feeds good gut bacteria. Bonus: they help ease bloating and reduce acidity. Keep a few ripe bananas in your kitchen—they're great post-workout or as a midday energy booster. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
If you struggle with sluggish digestion or constipation during summer, papaya can be your gut's best friend. This tropical fruit contains papain, a natural enzyme that helps breakdown proteins and supports digestion. It is also high in water and fibre, making it perfect for keeping your gut cool and regular. A bowl of papaya cubes in the morning can do wonders for your tummy. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Kiwi is a powerhouse of nutrients that can help improve digestion. Rich in vitamin C, fibre, and an enzyme called actinidin, kiwi helps speed up the digestion of proteins and supports smoother bowel movements. It is especially helpful for people who deal with occasional constipation. Kiwi also has a refreshing, tangy taste and can keep you hydrated on a hot day. Slice it, scoop it, or blend it into your smoothie to consume for a healthy gut. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Oranges, lemons, and grapefruit are some of the best citrus fruits that are great for your gut health. High in vitamin C, antioxidants, and water content, citrus fruits keep you hydrated while also improving digestion. Oranges are rich in soluble fibre, which feeds good bacteria and helps ease constipation. Lemon water in the morning can stimulate digestion and help flush toxins. Avoid lemons if you have a sensitive stomach or acid reflux. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Pineapple contains bromelain, a powerful enzyme known to aid digestion by breaking down proteins. It also helps reduce inflammation in the gut and can support better nutrient absorption. Juicy and full of flavour, pineapple is a great option to beat the heat and soothe an upset stomach. Eat it fresh or add it to your summer salads but avoid overconsumption, as too much can irritate the mouth or cause acidity. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Melons like watermelon, muskmelon, and cantaloupe consist of more than 90 percent water, which makes them ideal for summer. Apart from keeping you hydrated, they are also easy on the stomach, contains fibre and great for those with sensitive digestive systems. Melons help reduce acidity, keep the body temperature in check, and keep bowel movements smooth. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock