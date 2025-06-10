Heatwave may cause indigestion! 7 summer fruits to improve gut health

An apple a day might keep the doctor away, especially when it comes to your gut. Apples are packed with soluble and insoluble fibre, which help regulate bowel movements and support healthy digestion. The pectin in apples works like a prebiotic, feeding the good bacteria in your gut. Snack on a fresh apple, toss it into a salad, or blend it into a smoothie. But do not peel it because the skin holds most of the fibre. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock