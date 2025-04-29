9 cooling foods to reduce body heat in summer

Mangoes are a king of fruit that is enjoyed during the summer season. While it can be eaten directly or as a shake, enjoying a popsicle is one of the best ways to cool down your bo dy. Homemade mango popsicles are made with fresh mango puree, a little honey, and water or coconut milk, which offers vitamins A and C. They help boost immunity, keep the skin healthy, and provide a better alternative to sugary store-bought ice creams. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock