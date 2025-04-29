9 cooling foods to reduce body heat in summer

You don’t always need a glass of cold water to beat the heat. From juicy watermelon to refreshing yogurt, here are 9 cooling foods that help lower body temperature and keep you hydrated during those sweltering summer days.
Mangoes are a king of fruit that is enjoyed during the summer season. While it can be eaten directly or as a shake, enjoying a popsicle is one of the best ways to cool down your body. Homemade mango popsicles are made with fresh mango puree, a little honey, and water or coconut milk, which offers vitamins A and C. They help boost immunity, keep the skin healthy, and provide a better alternative to sugary store-bought ice creams. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Chia seeds are tiny but full of nutrients. When soaked in milk or water, they absorb the liquid and turn into a jelly-like substance. Chia seed pudding is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, fibre, and antioxidants. It helps in digestion, keeps you full longer, and, most importantly, hydrates the body. It is perfect for breakfast or a light dessert during hot summer days. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Mint has a natural cooling effect on the body. Whether added to drinks, chutneys, or salads, peppermint or regular mint leaves can instantly refresh you. Mint also helps with digestion and can relieve headaches caused by heat. A simple mint tea or mint-infused water can make a big difference in reducing your body temperature during summer. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Watermelon is made up of more than 90 percent water, making it one of the best fruits to eat in summer. It keeps you hydrated, cools the body, and satisfies sweet cravings withoutadded sugar. Watermelon is also rich in lycopene, an antioxidant that supports heart health and protects the skin from sun damage. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Citrus fruits, like oranges, lemons, and limes, are juicy, tangy, and refreshing. They contain high amounts of vitamin C, which boosts immunity and keeps the skin glowing. Citrus fruits also help the body stay hydrated and improve digestion. Apart from eating citrus fruits on their own, you can also enjoy a glass of lemon water or fresh orange juice to cool down. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Yoghurt is a probiotic food that helps keep your digestive system healthy. It is also a natural coolant for the body. You can eat it plain, mix it with fruits, or turn it into smoothies. Yoghurt helps reduce body heat and provides calcium and protein, making it one of the healthy and cooling foods in summer. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Cucumbers are known for their high water content. Eating cucumber helps hydrate the body and keep you feeling fresh. They are low in calories and great for your skin too. You can eat them raw, add them to salads, or blend them into juices. They also help reduce swelling and puffiness caused by the heat. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Buttermilk is a traditional Indian drink made from yoghurt. It is light, refreshing, and great for digestion. It cools down the body temperature, especially after a heavy or spicymeal. Add a pinch of salt, roasted cumin powder, and fresh herbs like coriander or mint for extra flavour and health benefits. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Coconut water is one of the best natural drinks for summer. It is full of electrolytes that help prevent dehydration. It is low in calories, helps in cooling down the body, and also supports kidney health. Drinking chilled coconut water is one of the simplest ways to stay refreshed during hot days. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock