Those who are trying to lose weight know the struggle behind it. But are you someone who is experiencing weight loss all of a sudden for no known reason? If so, learn 9 causes of sudden weight loss in women.
Hormones play a huge role in regulating your weight, so any shifts can really throw things off. For example, menopause can lead to unexpected weight changes. If you are experiencing sudden weight loss, it could be due to imbalances in hormones like estrogen and progesterone. Even other hormonal conditions, like polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) or thyroid issues, can mess with your weight.
When diabetes is not well managed, your body might not be able to use glucose properly. This can cause your body to break down fat and muscle for energy, leading to unexpected weight loss. If you are frequently thirsty, have to pee a lot, or notice blurred vision along with weight loss, it is important to check your blood sugar levels.
Mental health issues such as depression and anxiety can also affect your weight. On one hand, depression might lead to a loss of appetite, causing you to eat less and lose weight.On the other hand, stress and anxiety can sometimes lead to changes in eating habits, either eating less or making poor food choices. Moreover, mood disorders like seasonal affective disorder (SAD), and bipolar disorder can also lead to poor appetite and weight loss.
The thyroid gland, located at the front of your neck, produces hormones that regulate metabolism. When it is overactive (a condition known as hyperthyroidism), it can speed up yourmetabolism too much, leading to unintentional weight loss. Other symptoms might include a rapid heartbeat, sweating, anxiety, sleep problems, and feeling unusually hot.
Inflammatory Bowel Disease includes conditions such as Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. They cause inflammation in the digestive tract, which can lead to symptoms like diarrhoea, abdominal pain, and weight loss. Moreover, with these conditions, your body does not absorb nutrients properly, due to which you might see a drop in weight.
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and tuberculosis (TB) can also lead to weight loss. COPD makes it harder to breathe, which can reduce appetite and make eating food boring. TB, being an infectious disease, can lead to weight loss due to a loss of appetite and increased energy expenditure fighting the infection in the body.
Unfortunately, cancer and its treatments can often cause significant weight loss. The body burns more calories while fighting the disease, and treatments like chemotherapy can affect your appetite and ability to eat. Weight loss is sometimes one of the first noticeable symptoms in cancer patients, so it is crucial to get checked out if you are experiencing it without an obvious reason.
This is a rare condition where your adrenal glands do not produce enough hormones. One of the symptoms can be an unintentional and significant drop in weight, often accompanied byfatigue, muscle weakness, and darkening of the skin. Addison's disease can affect your ability to manage stress and balance various bodily functions, leading to weight changes.
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) can also cause weight loss. As the virus weakens the immune system, it can lead to a condition known as wasting syndrome, where significant weight loss occurs. In fact, HIV drugs are also responsible for several symptoms, such as digestive problems and poor appetite, that make it harder for the body to absorb nutrients. Therefore, to manage HIV and its symptoms, early detection and treatment of HIV are crucial.