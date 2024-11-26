Walking for weight loss: 7 types to help you stay in shape
Walking is one of the most effective exercises that aids weight loss by burning calories, boosting metabolism, and improving digestion. To make your daily walks even more effective, try these 7 styles of walking for weight loss.
It is an effective and simple way to aid weight loss. By walking at a faster pace than your usual stroll, you engage in a cardiovascular workout that burn calories and improves overall fitness. This easy-to-do exercise does not require any special equipment, making it accessible for anyone. The increased pace raises your heart rate, helping you burn more calories and improve metabolism. Whether on a treadmill, in a nearby park, or a garden, brisk walking can be done anywhere, making it a great walking type for weight loss. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
It means walking backward, which might sound a bit unusual, but it is highly effective for weight loss. This type of walking engages muscles that do not get much use during regular walking, like your hamstrings and glutes. Plus, it improves your balance and coordination. While it may take some practice to get the hang of it, reverse walking offers a fun way to challenge your body and boost calorie burn in a unique manner. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
It is when you walk in the shape of a figure eight, turning and weaving as you go. This can be done in a large open space, such as a park or gym. The constant direction changes keep your muscles engaged, especially your legs and core. This variation not only boosts calorie burn but also enhances agility and coordination, making it a fun and dynamic way to lose weight. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
It is a competitive walking style where you move quickly but must follow strict techniques—one foot must always touch the ground, and your leading leg must be straight when it touches. This form of walking is fast-paced and intense, helping you burn more calories effectively. Race walking is a great way to challenge your muscles and increase your fitness level, especially if you want to lose weight. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
It involves using special poles while walking, which activates the muscles in your arms, shoulders, and upper body. This type of walking turns a regular walk into a full-body workout, helping you burn more calories and build strength. The poles also provide extra support and stability, which is great for people who might have joint concerns or want to get more out of their walk. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
It is walking uphill or using a treadmill set to an incline. Walking on an incline makes the exercise more challenging because you are working against gravity. This type of walking targets your glutes, calves, and hamstrings more than flat walking, which helps tone those muscles. It is also a fantastic way to burn more calories because the added resistance makes your body work harder. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
This type of walking involves carrying light dumbbells or wearing a weighted vest while you walk. The added weight makes your muscles work harder, boosting calorie burn and toning your upper body and core. Start with light weights to prevent strain, and gradually increase the load as your fitness level improves. It is an easy way to speed up metabolism for weight loss. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock