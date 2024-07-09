7 side effects of apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar (ACV) has become famous for its potential health benefits but like any remedy, it comes with possible side effects that you should know. Here are 7 potential side effects of apple cider vinegar, ranging from minor digestive issues to kidney problems.
Apple cider vinegar (ACV) is acidic in nature, which can be problematic for your stomach. Its high acidity can sometimes lead to symptoms such as indigestion, bloating, and gas, especially if taken in large amounts or on an empty stomach. A study published in International Journal of Obesity found that ACV controls appetite and helps slow the rate at which food leaves the stomach. This can increase the risk of experiencing nausea and indigestion. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
While apple cider vinegar offers several health benefits, its high acidity and prolonged exposure can erode tooth enamel. The risk increases, especially if you drink undiluted ACVor fail to rinse the mouth after consumption, which can result in dental issues such as tooth decay and sensitivity. To mitigate the risk, it's recommended to dilute ACV before consumption, rinse the mouth afterward, or use a straw to minimise direct contact with teeth. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
It is not clear whether apple cider vinegar is completely beneficial or harmful for kidneys. However, it has been seen that high acidity of ACV could potentially contribute to kidney stones or other kidney problems. Therefore, people with existing kidney issues should consult a healthcare provider before using ACV regularly. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
The strong acid in apple cider vinegar can cause a burning sensation or irritation in the throat, particularly if it is not properly diluted. This discomfort can range from mild tosevere and can lead to pain, trouble swallowing and possibly an injury to the esophagus. Always dilute ACV with water or other liquids to reduce the risk of throat irritation. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Some people apply apple cider vinegar topically to the skin because they believe it can improve acne and other skin conditions but it is not completely safe. Applying undiluted apple cider vinegar directly to the skin can cause irritation, redness, and even chemical burns, especially for those with sensitive skin. Reports suggest that a teenager sustained chemical burns after applying apple cider vinegar to remove two moles. So, it is better to avoid. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Excessive consumption of apple cider vinegar could lower potassium levels in the body, which is essential to maintain proper muscle and nerve function. This is particularly worrying for people taking medication to lower potassium, such as diuretics for hypertension treatment. Prolonged low potassium levels can cause symptoms such as weakness, fatigue, and, in severe cases, muscle cramps or irregular heartbeat. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Apple cider vinegar may interact with certain medications, such as diuretics, laxatives, and insulin, which can alter the effects of these medicines. Hence, it is always importantfor people taking medication regularly to consult a healthcare provider before incorporating ACV into their routine or should avoid consuming it. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock