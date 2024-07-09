7 side effects of apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar (ACV) is acidic in nature, which can be problematic for your stomach. Its high acidity can sometimes lead to symptoms such as indigestion, bloating, and gas, es pecially if taken in large amounts or on an empty stomach. A study published in International Journal of Obesity found that ACV controls appetite and helps slow the rate at which food leaves the stomach. This can increase the risk of experiencing nausea and indigestion. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock