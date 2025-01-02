Shalini Passi shares 10 skincare secrets for radiant skin

Shalini Passi, who gained popularity from Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, is turning heads not only for her charming personality but also for her beautiful skin at 49. With everyone curious about the secret to her glowing and healthy complexion, here are 10 tips that help her get radiant skin.
Growing up, her mother and grandmother taught her the importance of home remedies. Shalini recalls, "I have always believed in the power of nature and simplicity. My mother and grandmother used to whip up remedies with ingredients from the kitchen." If you also want to get glowing skin, you can try honey, turmeric, rose water, and aloe vera. While natural remedies are safe and effective, Shalini's approach is not about blindly following trends. She always consults her family doctor if the remedy is new and intense. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Shalini starts her day with a glass of warm lemon water. This simple yet highly effective detoxifying drink helps cleanse the system and jumpstart the metabolism. "I drink warm water with lemon first thing in the morning to detoxify my body." The vitamin C in lemons hydrates the skin and may slow down the ageing process. It also promotes digestion, keeping the body and skin healthy from within. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
One of Shalini’s favourite morning rituals is enjoying a nutrient-packed beetroot smoothie. “One of my daily rituals is to drink a beetroot smoothie in the morning. It naturally helps my skin glow,” she shares. Beetroot is rich in antioxidants and vitamin C, both known for their ability to promote collagen production, improve skin tone, and fight free radical damage. By incorporating this smoothie into your daily routine, you may give your skin a radiant boost that will last throughout the day. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Shalini believes that mental well-being is key to glowing skin. "Meditation is a part of my morning routine," she shares. Taking time to meditate helps reduce stress levels and foster emotional balance. Stress, however, can lead to a number of skin problems, including acne and eczema. By starting the day with a peaceful mind, you can keep your emotional and physical health in check, which directly benefits your skin. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
After mediation, Shalini enjoys an hour of dance every afternoon. “In the afternoon, I do one hour of dance, which serves as cardio,” she says. Dance not only improves cardiovascular health, but it also promotes circulation, allowing oxygen and nutrients to reach the skin. This can help even out your skin tone, leaving you with a youthful skin and glow. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Following her dance session, Shalini adds an hour of weights and Pilates to her fitness routine. "After dance, I do an hour of weights and Pilates," she reveals. This combination of strength training and flexibility exercises can help you maintain a lean, toned body and boost blood circulation, which will give you a healthy and natural glow. Regular physical activity also helps deliver essential nutrients to the skin cells. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Shalini understands the critical role that sleep plays in skin health. "I sleep on time," she emphasizes. Adequate sleep is crucial for the body’s repair and rejuvenation process,and it directly impacts the skin. While we sleep, our skin goes into repair mode, regenerating cells and producing collagen. By prioritising sleep, you allow your skin the time it needs to repair and regenerate, reducing acne mask, scars and pigmentation. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
When it comes to her diet, Shalini is very mindful of what she consumes. "I don’t consume alcohol or smoke at all. I don’t take aerated drinks, sugar, or foods high in carbohydrates," she says. Instead, she focuses on eating organic, whole foods rich in nutrients. Alcohol, smoking, and processed sugars are known to accelerate skin ageing and contribute to inflammation, which can lead to breakouts and dullness. By avoiding these harmful substances, you can keep your skin clear, youthful, and radiant. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Shalini believes that a positive mindset is essential for both emotional and physical health. "Positivity is a choice I make every day, and it requires effort," she says. She surrounds herself with art, creativity, and gratitude, focusing on the things she loves and avoiding negativity. “I avoid negative comments, focus on constructive feedback, practice gratitude, and focus on things I love and ignore the rest.” A positive attitude can help you manage stress, giving you a healthier skin and natural glow. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Shalini acknowledges the powerful link between stress and skin health. "The only reason I don’t hold grudges against other people is because it affects my skin," she admits. Stress, especially prolonged emotional turmoil, can lead to skin flare-ups, breakouts, and dullness. Shalini practices emotional balance and forgiveness, efforts which not only lighten her heart but also bring clarity and brightness to her skin. By managing stress, you can maintain a calm mindset, which is good for your skin. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock