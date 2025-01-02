Shalini Passi shares 10 skincare secrets for radiant skin

Growing up, her mother and grandmother taught her the importance of home remedies. Shalini recalls, "I have always believed in the power of nature and simplicity. My mother and gra ndmother used to whip up remedies with ingredients from the kitchen." If you also want to get glowing skin, you can try honey, turmeric, rose water, and aloe vera. While natural remedies are safe and effective, Shalini's approach is not about blindly following trends. She always consults her family doctor if the remedy is new and intense. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock