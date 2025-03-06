7 resistance band exercises to lose weight

The resistance band deadlift is a fantastic way to target your glutes, hamstrings, and lower back. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and hold the resistance band with both hands in front of you. With a slight bend in your knees, push your hips back as if you were lowering the weights to the ground. Make sure to keep your back straight and engage your core throughout the movement. This exercise strengthens the posterior chain, helping to improve posture and stability. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock