9 protein-rich nuts and seeds to boost weight loss

They are loaded with a rich source of protein (one tablespoon offers 1 gram of protein), unsaturated fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals, making them one of the most nutritious see ds. They can help you keep you full, helping in weight loss. Plus, they are also rich in zinc, which is crucial for immune function and metabolism. What is more? Pumpkin seeds also contain antioxidants, which protect your cells from disease. Enjoy them roasted as a snack, or sprinkle them over soups and salads. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock