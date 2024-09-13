9 protein-rich nuts and seeds to boost weight loss

When it comes to weight loss, incorporating foods rich in protein into your diet is key! Protein helps with muscle repair and growth, keeps you feeling fuller for longer, and helps maintain your metabolism. Check out the 9 best protein-rich nuts and seeds that can help you lose weight.
Almonds are a go-to snack for many people! They are not just tasty but packed with protein, healthy fats, and fibre. 100 grams of almonds can provide around 21 grams of protein. What is even better? They are rich in magnesium, which can help regulate blood sugar levels, meaning fewer hunger pangs throughout the day. You can consume a handful of almonds as a mid-afternoon snack or add some to your morning oatmeal bowl for that extra energy boost. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Walnuts are known for their omega-3 fatty acids, but they are also a great source of protein, with around 15g per 100 g. While they are a little higher in fat than some other nuts,the healthy fats in walnuts can help curb your appetite and keep you feeling full. Plus, the fibre content promotes digestion, making them great for weight loss. Add them to your salad or have them as a crunchy snack between meals. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Cashews are a fantastic source of protein, containing 18 g per 100 gram. Apart from protein, cashews are rich in fibre, healthy fats, and magnesium, which can help you if you are trying to lose weight. They offer a rich, creamy texture that helps you stay full for a longer period without the extra calories. Thanks to the antioxidants, cashews can support heart health, lowering the levels of bad cholesterol. You can blend them into a smoothie for a rich, satisfying flavour. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
With about 20 grams of protein per 100 grams and fewer calories compared to other nuts, pistachios are best for snacking. They are low in calories and high in fibre, which helps you keep full and eat less, making them good for weight loss. Plus, the high amount of antioxidants helps protect cells from damage and reduces the risk of chronic diseases, including heart problems. The fact that you have to shell them before eating slows down your eating process, giving your brain time to register fullness and prevent overeating. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
They are loaded with a rich source of protein (one tablespoon offers 1 gram of protein), unsaturated fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals, making them one of the most nutritious seeds. They can help you keep you full, helping in weight loss. Plus, they are also rich in zinc, which is crucial for immune function and metabolism. What is more? Pumpkin seeds also contain antioxidants, which protect your cells from disease. Enjoy them roasted as a snack, or sprinkle them over soups and salads. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Flax seeds are more known for their fibre content, but they should not be overlooked for their protein either. With about 1.3 grams of protein per tablespoon, flax seeds also contain omega-3 fatty acids and lignans, which can help reduce inflammation in the body. The fibre in flax seeds can support digestion and help regulate blood sugar levels, two things that are important for weight loss. You can add ground flax seeds to your smoothies, baked goods, or even your morning coffee. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Chia seeds may be small, but they are packed with many essential nutrients such as protein, fibre, and omega-3 fatty acids. With around 2 grams of protein per tablespoon, they areperfect for anyone looking to manage their weight. Chia seeds absorb a lot of water, expanding in your stomach and helping you feel fuller for longer. This can help reduce overall calorie intake throughout the day. Mix them into yoghurt, prepare chia seed pudding, or add them to smoothies to increase your protein intake. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
One tablespoon of these tiny seeds is packed with 3 grams of protein, which can help you fulfill your daily requirements when combined with other protein-rich foods. They also contain all nine essential amino acids, making them a complete protein source. This is rare in plant-based foods, which makes hemp seeds a best option for vegans or anyone looking to cut back on animal products. Enjoy them in smoothies, sprinkle them on salads, or add them to your favourite energy bars. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Last but not least, one tablespoon of sunflower seeds offers 2 grams of protein, which makes them a great option for snacking. They are also packed with healthy fats and vitamin E,which can support your skin health and reduce inflammation. Thanks to their healthy fats as well as antioxidant content, sunflower seeds can lower your risk of developing serious conditions such as high blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar. You can either enjoy them roasted or raw. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock