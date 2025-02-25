7 protein-rich foods to reduce hunger pangs
Struggling with constant hunger pangs? Eat these 7 protein-rich foods to curb those cravings! Protein helps increase feelings of fullness, control hunger, and stabilise blood sugar, ultimately reducing calorie intake and supporting weight loss.
Along with protein, eggs contain all nine essential amino acids. They are also rich in vitamins, minerals, and healthy fats. Eating eggs for breakfast helps you feel full for longer and reduces your calorie intake throughout the day. The high protein content in eggs boosts satiety and prevent overeating. Scrambled, boiled, or poached, enjoy eggs as you like. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
This dairy product contains significantly more protein than regular yogurt, making it an excellent choice for reducing hunger. It is also a great source of calcium and probiotics, which contribute to better gut health. It can keep you full and satisfied after eating. Additionally, its creamy texture and flavour make it a healthy snack or addition to smoothies or parfaits. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Quinoa is a complete protein, meaning it contains all nine essential amino acids that the body cannot produce on its own. This makes it an excellent protein source for vegetarians and vegans. Quinoa is also high in fibre, which further helps to reduce hunger and regulate appetite. A cup of cooked quinoa provides about 8 grams of protein and 5 grams of fibre, making it a filling addition to any meal. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
These tiny but mighty seeds are packed with protein, fibre, and omega-3 fatty acids. When mixed with liquid (water or milk), chia seeds expand and form a gel-like substance. Drinking it can help slow down digestion and keep you feeling full for a longer period. They are also incredibly easy to add to smoothies, yogurt, and oatmeal, making them a simple and effective way to suppress appetite. Just two tablespoons of chia seeds provide about 4 grams of protein, along with 10 grams of fibre. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Nuts like almonds are not only rich in protein but also contain healthy fats and fibre, both of which play a significant role in appetite control. A small handful of almonds provides around 6 grams of protein, along with monounsaturated fats that help keep you feeling full. The protein, fat, and fibre combination of almonds slows down digestion and prevents overeating. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
For those following a vegetarian or vegan diet, lentils are an excellent plant-based protein source. They are not only rich in protein but also high in fibre, both of which contribute to reducing hunger pangs. Moreover, they have a low glycemic index, which helps stabilise blood sugar levels and prevent cravings. This makes it good for those who want to lose weight. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Tofu is a plant-based protein that is made from soybeans and is highly popular among vegetarians and vegans. It is rich in protein and contains all the essential amino acids. The protein in tofu is great for reducing hunger and improving feelings of fullness. It can be used in a wide variety of dishes, from stir-fries to soups, offering a satisfying option for those looking to lose weight and control appetite. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock