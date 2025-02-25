7 protein-rich foods to reduce hunger pangs

These tiny but mighty seeds are packed with protein, fibre, and omega-3 fatty acids. When mixed with liquid (water or milk), chia seeds expand and form a gel-like substance. Drinki ng it can help slow down digestion and keep you feeling full for a longer period. They are also incredibly easy to add to smoothies, yogurt, and oatmeal, making them a simple and effective way to suppress appetite. Just two tablespoons of chia seeds provide about 4 grams of protein, along with 10 grams of fibre. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock