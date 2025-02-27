5 protein-rich chilla recipes for weight loss

Moong dal or yellow split lentils are high in protein and fibre, making them an excellent breakfast option for weight loss. To make moong dal chilla, soak moong dal for a few hours and blend it into a smooth batter with green chilies, ginger, and spices. Once it is all done, cook on a non-stick pan with minimal oil. This chilla is light yet filling and will keep you satisfied for hours. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock