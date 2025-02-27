5 protein-rich chilla recipes for weight loss
If you want to lose weight, start your day with these 5 protein-rich chilla recipes. These chilla recipes are filling and nutritious, which can help you shed the extra kilos by reducing hunger pangs and keeping your digestive health on track.
Protein is essential for building and maintaining body health, including muscles, skin, and bones. It also aids in weight loss by boosting metabolism, reducing appetite, and regulating hormones. By helping you feel fuller longer, protein reduces overeating and helps burn calories while minimising fat storage. Starting your day with a protein-rich breakfast, like chilla, can boost intake. The recommended daily intake for an average adult is 0.8 grams per kilogram of body weight. For example, a person weighing 75 kg should consume 60 grams of protein daily to avoid deficiency. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Moong dal or yellow split lentils are high in protein and fibre, making them an excellent breakfast option for weight loss. To make moong dal chilla, soak moong dal for a few hours and blend it into a smooth batter with green chilies, ginger, and spices. Once it is all done, cook on a non-stick pan with minimal oil. This chilla is light yet filling and will keep you satisfied for hours. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Quinoa is a complete protein containing all nine essential amino acids. Mix cooked quinoa with gram flour, onions, and your favourite spices to prepare the batter. Blend into a smooth batter and cook. This protein-packed quinoa chilla recipe offers a healthy and nutritious breakfast that will keep you feeling full for longer, helping with weight loss. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Chickpea flour, or besan, is rich in protein and helps regulate blood sugar levels. To prepare this chilla recipe, combine besan with finely chopped veggies like spinach, tomatoes, and onions, and mix in spices like cumin, turmeric, and coriander. Cook it on a non-stick pan with a bit of oil, and you will have a nutritious meal perfect for weight loss. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
This green chilla combines two powerful ingredients—spinach and paneer (cottage cheese). Spinach is rich in iron and fibre, while paneer is a great source of protein. Simply blend spinach, green chilies, garlic, and spices, and cook the batter into thin pancakes. Add paneer on top of it and enjoy it with coriander chutney or tomato ketchup. It is a tasty, nutritious way to add more greens and protein into your diet. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Oats are a great source of soluble fibre and protein, which makes them perfect for weight loss. Combine oats and moong dal in a blender, and add veggies like carrots, onions, and coriander. This chilla is not only rich in protein but also helps to keep you full and energized throughout the day. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock