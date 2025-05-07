Skip omelette! Try these 6 protein-rich breakfast recipes

Chia seeds are a plant-based source of protein and fibre. To make chia pudding, mix 2-3 tablespoons of chia seeds with a cup of milk or plant-based milk, and let it sit overnight. In the morning, add some honey and top it with fruits and nuts. It helps with digestion and keeps you feeling full longer. Adding Greek yogurt or protein powder can increase the protein content even more. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock