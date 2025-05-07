Skip omelette! Try these 6 protein-rich breakfast recipes

Tired of the same old omelette to boost your daily protein intake? Give a try to these delicious and nutritious protein-rich breakfast recipes that help you get the essential nutrients your body needs.
A protein smoothie is very delicious and quick to prepare. Blend together a scoop of protein powder, milk or a plant-based milk, a banana, some berries, and a spoonful of peanut butter or Greek yogurt. This tasty drink can be easy on your digestive system and provide a mix of protein, fibre, and healthy fats to keep you full longer.
Chia seeds are a plant-based source of protein and fibre. To make chia pudding, mix 2-3 tablespoons of chia seeds with a cup of milk or plant-based milk, and let it sit overnight.In the morning, add some honey and top it with fruits and nuts. It helps with digestion and keeps you feeling full longer. Adding Greek yogurt or protein powder can increase the protein content even more.
Oats are high in protein, fibre, iron, carbohydrates and magnesium. To prepare it, combine rolled oats, milk, Greek yogurt, and a bit of honey or fruit in a jar and leave it in thefridge overnight. In the morning, you can top them with nuts, seeds, and fruits for extra protein. Add a scoop of protein powder or Greek yogurt to make it even more filling.
This is a tasty Indian-style scrambled dish made with eggs and paneer (Indian cottage cheese). Cook eggs and crumbled paneer with onions, tomatoes, and spices for a tasty and flavourful breakfast. Both eggs and paneer are excellent sources of high-quality protein, which can help build and repair muscle and provide essential vitamins and minerals like B12, calcium, and iron.
Spread mashed avocado on whole grain toast and top it with boiled or poached eggs. Sprinkle some salt, pepper, and chili flakes for extra flavour. This simple recipe is full of healthy fats, fibre, and protein. Eggs supply protein and essential nutrients like choline, while avocados are full of heart-healthy fats, fibre, and potassium. This combo not only keeps you full longer but also supports brain and heart health.
Quinoa is a complete plant-based protein, meaning it contains all nine essential amino acids. You can cook it and mix it with veggies, nuts, seeds, or even a fried egg for a delicious and filling breakfast bowl. Quinoa also contains fibre, iron, magnesium, and B vitamins, which can help boost energy and weight loss.