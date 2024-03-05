7 protein-rich foods for weight loss

Is weight loss on your mind? You can't do it without adding protein to your diet. It helps boost metabolism and burn calories. So, here are 7 protein foods for weight loss that you may add to your daily diet.
Eggs are a nutritional powerhouse, packed with protein, vitamins, and minerals. Eating eggs for breakfast can help boost metabolism and control appetite throughout the day, leadingto reduced calorie intake. Enjoy them boiled, poached, or scrambled with plenty of vegetables for a nutritious and fulfilling meal.
Greek yoghurt is an excellent source of protein and probiotics, making it a top choice for weight loss. It's lower in sugar and higher in protein than regular yoghurt, helping to keep hunger at bay and promoting a healthy gut microbiome. Enjoy Greek yoghurt as a snack or add it to smoothies and salads for an extra protein boost. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Cottage cheese is a low-fat, high-protein dairy product that can aid in weight loss. It's rich in casein protein, which is slowly digested, keeping you feeling full for longer periods. Pair cottage cheese with fruit for a satisfying snack or use it as a creamy topping for baked potatoes or whole-grain crackers. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Quinoa is a gluten-free whole grain that is also a complete protein, meaning it contains all nine essential amino acids. It's high in fibre and has a low glycemic index, making itan ideal choice for weight loss. Incorporate quinoa into salads, soups, or as a side dish to increase your protein intake and promote satiety. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Lentils are nutrient-dense legumes packed with protein, fibre, and essential vitamins and minerals. They're also low in fat and calories, making them an excellent option for weightloss. Lentils can be used in a variety of dishes, such as soups, stews, salads, and curries, to add bulk and protein without excess calories. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Tofu, made from soybeans, is a plant-based protein that is suitable for both vegetarians and vegans. It's low in calories and rich in protein, making it a great option for weight loss. Tofu absorbs flavours well, so it can be seasoned and cooked in a variety of ways, such as stir-fries, salads, or grilled dishes. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Rich in omega-3 fatty acids and high-quality protein, salmon is not only beneficial for heart health but also for weight loss. The protein in salmon helps to keep you feeling satisfied while supporting muscle growth. Since salmon is also low in calories, it can be a great addition to your weight-loss diet. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock