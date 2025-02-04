World Cancer Day: 7 common myths about cancer, busted

While a lump in the breast can be concerning, most breast lumps are not cancerous. In fact, 8 out of 10 breast lumps are benign or noncancerous. If you find a lump, try not to pani c. A healthcare provider can determine the cause and recommend any necessary tests or treatments. Breast lumps can vary in texture, from firm to soft, and may or may not be painful. Many benign lumps occur in the breast tissue or near the armpit area. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock