World Cancer Day: 7 common myths about cancer, busted

Cancer is one of the leading causes of death worldwide, according to the World Health Organization. So, this World Cancer Day, let's bust the most common myths about cancer.
While there is not a universal cure for cancer, many types can be treated and even cured, especially if caught early. The possibility of a cure depends on the type and stage of thecancer, as well as the treatment options available. Cancers like testicular, thyroid, breast, prostate, and bladder cancer have relatively high cure rates. Treatments such as surgery, chemotherapy, radiation, immunotherapy, hormone therapy, and targeted drugs can help cure or manage the disease and extend life. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Cancer is not contagious and cannot be spread by physical contact. It is caused by DNA mutations leading to abnormal cell growth. However, some viruses like human papillomavirus (HPV) and hepatitis B or C can increase the risk of developing certain cancers, and these viruses can be contagious. Vaccines and other preventive measures can help protect against these viruses, so consult your doctor for advice. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
The relationship between sugar and cancer is still being studied. All cells, including cancer cells, use glucose (blood sugar) for energy, but consuming more sugar does not make cancer cells grow faster, nor does depriving them of sugar slow them down. What matters most is maintaining a healthy diet, both before and after a cancer diagnosis. Instead of refined sugars, focus on natural sugars from fruits, which can support better metabolism and overall health. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
While a lump in the breast can be concerning, most breast lumps are not cancerous. In fact, 8 out of 10 breast lumps are benign or noncancerous. If you find a lump, try not to panic. A healthcare provider can determine the cause and recommend any necessary tests or treatments. Breast lumps can vary in texture, from firm to soft, and may or may not be painful. Many benign lumps occur in the breast tissue or near the armpit area. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Many people believe that there is a link between antiperspirants and breast cancer. It is mainly due to some chemicals in these products. However, the small amount of chemicals absorbed through the skin has not been shown to increase the risk of cancer. Deodorants, which do not block sweat glands, are even less of a concern. While some ingredients in antiperspirants are linked to health risks, there is no evidence connecting them to breast cancer. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Cell phones emit low levels of radiofrequency (RF) waves, which have raised concerns about potential cancer risks, particularly in the brain or head and neck areas. However, studies have not provided enough evidence to prove that cell phone use leads to cancer. While prolonged use may cause temporary issues like headaches or eye strain, current research does not show a direct link between cell phone use and cancer. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
While cancer can sometimes recur after treatment, it does not always return. Cancer recurrence can happen weeks, months, or even years later, and it may occur in the same area or elsewhere in the body even though no remaining cancer is found in scans and tests. Recurrence is more likely in cases where the cancer had already spread before diagnosis and treatment, but it is a myth that cancer always comes back. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock