7 metabolism-boosting drinks to burn calories and fat
When it comes to boosting your metabolism and burning calories, drinking the right beverages can make a significant difference. A faster metabolism can support weight loss and keep you energized. Here are 7 metabolism-boosting drinks that you can try.
From heart health to weight loss, green tea has a plethora of health benefits to offer. It contains powerful antioxidants known as catechins, which have been shown to increase calorie burn. It also has a small amount of caffeine that can give you an energy boost without the jitters often associated with coffee. Enjoy a cup of green tea in the morning or after meals to burn more fat. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Lemon water is refreshing and packed with vitamin C, which plays a crucial role in maintaining a healthy metabolism. Drinking it first thing in the morning can help kickstart your metabolism and keep you hydrated. It can also promote better digestion, supporting overall weight loss. Additionally, the scent of lemon may help reduce hunger cravings, making it easier to stick to your fitness goals. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Herbal teas like chamomile, ginger, and peppermint are known for their digestion-boosting properties. Ginger tea, in particular, has been shown to increase metabolism, which in turn helps the body burn more calories. Peppermint tea can improve digestion and reduce bloating, helping you get a flat stomach. Chamomile tea is known for its calming effects, but it also aids in better digestion and overall gut health, which can support a healthy metabolism. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Black coffee contains caffeine, a stimulant that increases heart rate and energy expenditure. This can help you burn more calories throughout the day. Drinking coffee before a workout can also enhance physical performance, leading to more calories burned during exercise. However, it is important to drink black coffee without added sugar or cream, as excess calories from sweeteners can negate its benefits. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Protein shakes are a great way to fuel your body and boost your metabolism. It helps keep hunger and appetite in check throughout the day. It also helps with muscle building and repair. Consuming a protein shake before or after a workout can prevent muscle loss and keep your metabolism elevated. Apart from weight loss, a high-protein diet is also beneficial for building muscles. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Not just for hair growth, but fenugreek seeds are also known to promote weight loss. Fenugreek seeds are rich in soluble fiber, which helps to regulate blood sugar levels and improve digestion. This can promote fat burning and reduce unnecessary cravings. Simply soak fenugreek seeds overnight and drink the water on an empty stomach in the morning for maximum benefits. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Kombucha is a fermented tea that contains probiotics, which support gut health and digestion. A healthy gut can improve metabolism and make it easier for your body to break down food and absorb nutrients. The antioxidants in kombucha may also help reduce inflammation and improve fat-burning processes. Drinking kombucha regularly may help regulate metabolism and support weight loss over time. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock