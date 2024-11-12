7 magnesium-rich foods to boost heart health
Magnesium might not get as much attention as other nutrients, but it is a game-changer for your heart! From regulating blood pressure to supporting proper muscle function, it is a must-have for heart health. Include these 7 magnesium-rich foods in your diet to boost heart health.
Dark chocolate, especially options that come with 70 percent or more cocoa, is not only a delicious treat but also an excellent source of magnesium. The high magnesium content, along with antioxidants called flavonoids, can help lower blood pressure, reduce inflammation, and improve blood flow to the heart. However, it is important to consume dark chocolate in moderation, as it can be high in calories and sugar if consumed in excess. Image gallery: Adobe Stock
Whole grains like brown rice, quinoa, oats, barley, and whole wheat are great sources of magnesium. For example, a cup of cooked quinoa provides about 118 milligrams (mg) of magnesium, while a cup of cooked oatmeal offers around 57 mg. They are also high in fibre, which helps reduce cholesterol levels and regulate blood sugar, which is important for maintaining heart health. Magnesium helps support proper heart function by relaxing heart muscle cells. Image gallery: Adobe Stock
Nuts, such as almonds, cashews, and Brazil nuts, are another excellent source of magnesium and a healthy fat option that supports heart health. A small handful of cashews (28 grams) contains 80 mg of magnesium, which is 20 percent of your daily requirement. Nuts are also rich in healthy fats like omega-3 fatty acids, which reduce inflammation and help manage cholesterol levels. Focus on including a variety of nuts in your daily diet to ensure your heart gets the magnesium it needs. Image gallery: Adobe Stock
Green vegetables, particularly spinach, kale, and Swiss chard, are among the best plant-based sources of magnesium. For example, one cup of cooked spinach provides about 158 mg of magnesium, which is around 37 percent of the daily recommended intake. These greens are also packed with essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that help reduce oxidative stress, a major contributor to heart disease. You can enjoy them in salads, smoothies, or as cooked side dishes for an easy magnesium boost. Image gallery: Adobe Stock
Seeds, especially pumpkin seeds, chia seeds, and sunflower seeds, are loaded with magnesium. Only 28 grams of pumpkin seeds offer 168 mg of magnesium, which fulfils 40 percent of your daily magnesium need. These seeds are also rich in healthy fats, fibre, and plant-based protein, making them great for heart health. The magnesium they contain helps to regulate blood pressure and reduce the levels of stress. Chia seeds, in particular, are also packed with omega-3 fatty acids, which contribute to better cardiovascular health. Image gallery: Adobe Stock
Fatty fish like salmon, mackerel, and sardines are not only high in omega-3 fatty acids but also provide a good amount of magnesium. Omega-3s have been shown to help lower triglyceride levels, reduce inflammation, and prevent the formation of blood clots—all of which contribute to better heart health. Fatty fish also contain high levels of vitamin D, which plays a role in regulating blood pressure and reducing the risk of heart disease. Image gallery: Adobe Stock
Avocados are rich in healthy fats, fibre, and numerous vitamins and minerals, including magnesium. One medium avocado contains around 58 mg of magnesium as well as potassium, which helps maintain a healthy blood pressure level. Magnesium helps regulate the function of the heart muscles, while potassium supports electrolyte balance, contributing to proper heart rhythm. The heart-healthy fats in avocados also help reduce bad LDL cholesterol levels and increase good HDL cholesterol. Include it in your salad, or smoothies, or simply add it to toast. Image gallery: Adobe Stock