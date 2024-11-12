7 magnesium-rich foods to boost heart health

Green vegetables, particularly spinach, kale, and Swiss chard, are among the best plant-based sources of magnesium. For example, one cup of cooked spinach provides about 158 mg of magnesium, which is around 37 percent of the daily recommended intake. These greens are also packed with essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that help reduce oxidative stress, a major contributor to heart disease. You can enjoy them in salads, smoothies, or as cooked side dishes for an easy magnesium boost. Image gallery: Adobe Stock