Low-calorie, high-fibre foods: 9 vegetables for weight loss
Want to lose weight without feeling hungry all the time? These low-calorie vegetables are packed with nutrients and can help keep you full while supporting your weight loss goal.
Green leafy vegetables
Green leafy vegetables like spinach, kale, celery, and Swiss chard are some of the best vegetables for weight loss. They are not only very low in calories but also rich in important nutrients like vitamins A, C, and K, as well as iron and calcium. They can help you keep full for longer, reducing the risk of unwanted cravings and overeating. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Cabbage
Cabbage is low in calories and high in fibre, which supports digestion and satiety. Just 100 grams of cabbage contains only 25 calories, making it a healthy addition to a weight loss diet. It is also packed with vitamin C and antioxidants that can boost immunity and promote skin health. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Beetroot
Beetroot is naturally sweet and colourful, making meals more appealing without adding too many calories. It is rich in fibre, folate, and antioxidants. Beetroot also supports healthy blood flow and can improve stamina during workouts, making it great for people trying to lose weight. One medium beet (about 80 grams) contains only 34 calories. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Zucchini
Zucchini is a low-calorie (with only 17 calories per 100 grams), water-rich vegetable that works well in a variety of dishes. You can add it into noodles, roast it, or add it to stir-fries. It is high in vitamin C and potassium and very easy to digest, making it ideal for light, filling meals. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Eggplant
Eggplant is low in calories, as it contains just 25 calories per 100 grams. What makes it great for weight loss are its high fibre and antioxidant content. The fibre helps you feel full, and antioxidants support heart and brain health. You can enjoy low-calorie recipes like baked eggplant or grilled slices. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Radish
Radishes add a peppery crunch to salads and snacks. They are extremely low in calories (one cup of sliced radish has just 18 calories) and high in water content. Radishes are also a good source of vitamin C and help in detoxification, which is beneficial when you are trying to lose weight. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Green beans
Green beans are nutritious and filling, yet low in calories. They are a good source of fibre, vitamin K, and vitamin C. Including them in your meals can help keep you full while supporting muscle and bone health during your weight loss journey. Only 100 grams of it contains 31 calories. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Cucumber
Cucumbers are super hydrating because they are mostly water. One cup of sliced cucumber (around 120 grams) has just 18 calories. They are a refreshing snack or salad ingredient and contain small amounts of vitamins and minerals like vitamin K, helping you stay full and healthy. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Broccoli
Broccoli is a fibre-rich vegetable that is also low in calories, containing 34 calories per 100 grams. It helps promote weight loss by boosting digestion and supporting a healthy metabolism. Apart from fibre, broccoli is also high in vitamins C and K and even a little protein, which can support muscle health. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock