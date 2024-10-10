7 low-calorie snacks for weight loss to binge on guilt-free

Are you craving a snack but do not want it to mess with your weight loss goals? No worries! These 7 low-calorie snacks are here to save the day. They are delicious, satisfying, and won’t make you feeling guilty.
If you are looking for a snack that is creamy, satisfying, and low in calories, Greek yoghurt with berries is the best choice. Greek yoghurt is packed with protein, and the naturalsweetness from the berries adds flavour without adding extra calories to your diet. Plus, the fibre in berries helps keep you full longer, making this a snack that works well to curb hunger. This combo is refreshing and can be enjoyed at any time of day. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
This creamy and crunchy snack is one of the most delicious options. Carrots are naturally low in calories and high in fibre, while hummus brings a rich, savory flavour thanks to the chickpea presence. This combination of fresh veggies and protein-packed hummus is perfect for controlling hunger between meals and is very quick to prepare. Make sure you keep your portion of hummus in check (about 2 tablespoons) to avoid overeating it. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
This is a delicious, satisfying snack that supports weight loss. The crisp, juicy apples contain fibre, which keeps you feeling full and helps regulate digestion. Almond butter, rich in healthy fats and protein, adds a creamy texture and a nutty flavour that enhances the taste. Together, they create a balanced snack that curbs cravings and stabilises blood sugar levels. Plus, this combo is easy and quick to prepare! Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Cucumber slices paired with cottage cheese offer a refreshing and hydrating snack that may support weight loss. The crunchy cucumbers are hydrating and low in calories, while cottage cheese packs a protein punch that helps you feel full for longer. Together, they are not only satisfying but also rich in vitamins and minerals. Drizzle a splash of lemon or sprinkle some pepper for an extra burst of flavour. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Edamame is a nutritious and protein-packed snack that is easy to prepare. These young soybeans are low in calories but high in fibre and protein. These essential nutrients are great for curbing hunger between meals and promoting satiety. You can steam them and season them with a pinch of sea salt for a simple yet tasty option that you can enjoy hot or cold. Plus, their natural, nutty flavour makes them a versatile addition to salads or grain bowls. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Chia pudding is a snack that is both delicious and nutritious. Chia seeds are high in fibre and healthy fats, and when soaked in liquid like water, almond milk, or coconut milk, they form a pudding-like consistency. You can add fresh fruit or a dash of honey to your chia pudding to enhance the flavour and taste. It is a great option for when you want something creamy and filling but low in calories. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
They are one of the most protein-rich snacks out there. They keep you full longer and help curb hunger cravings. With only about 70 calories each, eggs are a snack that you can enjoy guilt-free when trying to lose weight. Apart from protein, they are also packed with nutrients like vitamins B12 and D, and healthy fats, which can boost your metabolism and burn fat. You can either enjoy boiled eggs or an omelet. You can also add boiled eggs in sandwiches and salad. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock