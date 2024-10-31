7 healthy juices to burn belly fat

Radishes are not just crunchy and spicy but they are also low in calories and high in fibre, making radish juice an excellent choice for weight loss. This juice is rich in antioxidants and can help detoxify your body. The high water content helps keep you hydrated, while the natural diuretic properties may reduce water retention. Radish juice is also known to boost metabolism, which can further help in burning belly fat. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock