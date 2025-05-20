Joe Biden diagnosed with prostate cancer: 10 common cancers in men
Former US President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer, where cancer cells in the prostate gland grow uncontrollably. Along with prostate cancer, here are 9 other common cancers in men.
Prostate cancer is the most common cancer among men, especially those aged 50 and above. According to the American Cancer Society, about 1 in 8 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime. It is also the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths in men, after lung cancer. Symptoms of prostate cancer may include trouble urinating, a weak or interrupted urine stream, blood in urine or semen, pain in the hips or lower back, and sometimes erectile dysfunction. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Colorectal cancer affects the colon or rectum, and is the third most common cancer worldwide. It accounts for around 10 percent of all cancer cases and is most common in people aged 50 or older. Common symptoms include persistent diarrhea or constipation, blood in stools, stomach pain, unexplained weight loss, tiredness, and low iron levels. Risk factors include eating a lot of processed meats, not eating enough fruits and vegetables, lack of physical activity, obesity, smoking, and heavy drinking. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Lung cancer is the deadliest cancer in men, causing more deaths than prostate and colorectal cancers combined. In 2024, it was projected to cause nearly 65,790 deaths in men in the US alone, as per the American Cancer Society. Smoking is the biggest risk factor, but non-smokers can also get lung cancer. Common symptoms include a long-lasting cough, coughing up blood, hoarseness, shortness of breath, and chest pain. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Skin cancer is another common cancer among men, particularly those who spend a lot of time outdoors without proper sun protection. Warning signs include a new mole, changes in an existing mole, or a sore that does not heal. Men are often more affected than women, possibly due to less frequent use of sunscreen and protective clothing. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Testicular cancer mostly affects younger men aged between 15 and 45, with the average age of diagnosis being 33. Although it is not as common as other cancers, it is one of the most treatable one if found early, as per the American Cancer Society. The exact cause is not known, but genetics and environmental factors may play a role. Symptoms include a hard lump in one of the testicles, a feeling of heaviness in the scrotum, lower back pain, tiredness, and weight loss. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Bladder cancer is more common in older men and those who smoke. It often begins in the lining of the bladder and can cause symptoms such as blood in the urine, pain while urinating, and the frequent need to urinate. Like many other cancers, early detection is crucial. Avoiding smoking and staying hydrated may help reduce the risk of bladder cancer. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Pancreatic cancer is known for being difficult to detect in its early stages, which makes it particularly dangerous. Men are slightly more likely to develop pancreatic cancer than women. Symptoms are often vague but may include abdominal or back pain, yellowing of the skin or eyes (jaundice), sudden weight loss, loss of appetite, and nausea. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Leukemia is a type of cancer that affects the blood and bone marrow. It is not just one disease but includes several types, such as acute myeloid leukemia (AML), chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL), and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). Common signs include frequent infections, fatigue, easy bruising or bleeding, swollen lymph nodes, fever, and bone or joint pain. Since symptoms often overlap with those of other conditions, blood tests are often needed to confirm the diagnosis. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Esophageal cancer affects the tube that connects the mouth to the stomach. It is more common in men, especially those who smoke or drink heavily. Symptoms include difficulty swallowing, chest pain, unexplained weight loss, hoarseness, and long-term heartburn or indigestion. A healthy lifestyle and regular medical check-ups can help catch it early. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Liver cancer, including cancer of the bile ducts, is more common in men than in women. Risk factors include chronic liver infections like hepatitis B or C, heavy alcohol use, and fatty liver disease. Symptoms often appear late, and may include yellowing of the skin or eyes (jaundice), abdominal pain or swelling, fatigue, nausea, and unexplained weight loss. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock