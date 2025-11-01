5 surprising benefits of almond butter to boost your health

Strong bones need more than just calcium. Almond butter is a natural source of magnesium and phosphorus, two minerals that play a key role in maintaining bone density and strength. It also contains a small amount of calcium, which complements these nutrients for optimal bone health. Regular intake may reduce the risk of bone-related issues as you age. Pairing almond butter with fruit or using it in breakfast bowls can help your body get these essential nutrients easily. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock