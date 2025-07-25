9 iron-rich foods to beat anemia without supplements
Low iron levels? Anemia or iron deficiency can lead to symptoms such as fatigue, weakness, pale skin, headache, etc. Find out 9 iron-rich foods to fight against it and improve overall health without supplements.
Pumpkin seeds
Pumpkin seeds are tiny but mighty. Just 100 grams provides about 9 mg of iron, roughly 14 percent of your daily need. They are also rich in zinc, magnesium, and healthy fats, which support immunity, brain function, and energy levels. Enjoy them raw or roasted as a snack or sprinkle them on a salad. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Dark chocolate
A small serving of dark chocolate provides up to 3.4 mg of iron per 28g, which is 19 percent of your daily requirement. It is also full of magnesium, copper, and antioxidants that help reduce inflammation and support cardiovascular health. Just be mindful of sugar content and choose dark chocolate that is rich in cocoa. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Tofu
Tofu is a plant-based, iron-rich food, especially for vegans and vegetarians. Only 100 grams contains about 5.4 mg of iron. It also offers protein, calcium, and isoflavones, which support muscle repair, bone health, and hormone balance. Stir-fry it with veggies or add it to soups for a nutrient boost. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Spinach
Leafy greens like spinach are loaded with iron and other essential nutrients. It offers 2.7 mg of iron per 100 grams, plus vitamin C, folate, and magnesium, a combination that enhances iron absorption and red blood cell production. You may add it to smoothies, soups, and stir-fries to improve your iron levels without supplements. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Quinoa
Quinoa is a healthy grain that is a complete protein and a great source. One cup of cooked quinoa provides about 2.8 mg of iron, which is 16 percent of your daily value. It is also rich in fibre, magnesium, and vitamin B, which help regulate energy and support overall metabolic function. Swap it in for rice or add it to salads for an easy nutrient boost. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Chickpeas
While legumes like beans, lentils, peas, and chickpeas are all great sources of iron, Chickpeas are one of the best iron-rich foods. It provides 2.9 mg per 100 grams, along with protein, folate, and fiber to support digestion and sustained energy. Add them to curries or salads, or roast them for a crunchy snack. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Shellfish
Shellfish, especially clams, mussels, and oysters, are among the best natural sources of iron, the type most easily absorbed by your body. For example, 100g of cooked clams delivers 3mg of iron, around 17 percent of your daily need! They are also rich in vitamin B12, zinc, and omega-3 fatty acids, which are essential for red blood cell formation and brain health. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Red meat
Red meat is one of the most efficient ways to replenish low iron levels, especially in those with moderate to severe anemia. A 100g serving of lean beef offers about 2.7 mg of heme iron, which is 15 percent of your daily need. It is also packed with vitamin B12, zinc, and complete protein, supporting healthy blood cells, muscle mass, and immune function. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Broccoli
Broccoli is a nutrient-dense veggie that offers about 1 mg of iron per cooked cup, along with a powerful dose of vitamin C, which significantly boosts iron absorption. It also contains fibre, folate, and antioxidants that support immunity, digestion, and red blood cell production. It may also help reduce the risk of cancer. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock