8 immune-boosting drinks for winter

Also known as Indian gooseberry, amla juice is a powerhouse of vitamin C, which is essential for a healthy immune system. It is one of the richest natural sources of this vital nutrient, which helps the body fight off infections, improve skin health, and reduce inflammation. You can either buy fresh amla juice from a store or make it at home by blending fresh amla with a bit of water and honey. This drink is also known to support digestion and detoxify the liver, making it an all-around beneficial beverage.