8 immune-boosting drinks for winter
In winter, the immune system can become more susceptible to cold, flu, and other illnesses. To boost your immunity and maintain overall health, add these 8 nourishing winter drinks into your diet, ensuring you stay healthy and energized throughout this cold season.
It is one of the most popular beverages when it comes to promoting good health, and for a good reason. Packed with antioxidants like catechins and polyphenols, green tea helps reduce inflammation, boosts metabolism, and improves overall immunity. The antioxidants also helps to combat the harmful free radicals in the body, which can damage cells and weaken the immune system. Drinking a warm cup of green tea in the morning or evening can give your immune system a much-needed boost. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Also known as golden milk, it is a traditional drink that has been used for centuries in Ayurvedic medicine for its healing properties. The active compound in turmeric, curcumin, is known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits. These properties help support the immune system by fighting off infections and reducing inflammation in the body. To prepare it, simply heat a cup of milk with a teaspoon of turmeric, a pinch of black pepper and a bit of honey for sweetness. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Sattu is a flour made from roasted chickpeas or barley and it is a popular drink in many parts of India and Pakistan, especially during the summer months. However, thanks to its protein, fibre, and essential vitamins such as vitamin C content, sattu drink can be consumed in winter too to boost immunity. To make it, simply mix sattu powder with lukewarm water, a pinch of salt, a squeeze of lemon, and a little cumin powder. This can also keep you hydrated. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
This is another simple yet effective drink for boosting immunity. Cumin, a common spice in Indian cuisine, is known for its ability to support digestion and improve immune function. The antioxidants in cumin seeds help combat free radicals, while their antimicrobial properties help fight infections. To make jeera water, simply soak a teaspoon of cumin seeds in a glass of water overnight and drink it on an empty stomach in the morning. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
This fermented tea has gained popularity in recent years due to its numerous health benefits. Kombucha tea is rich in vitamin C and probiotics, which promote gut health by encouraging the growth of beneficial bacteria. A healthy gut is directly linked to a stronger immune system. Kombucha also contains B vitamins, antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory properties that help detoxify the body and support the immune system. What's more? It can help soothe sore throats and coughs, which is common during winter. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Also known as Indian gooseberry, amla juice is a powerhouse of vitamin C, which is essential for a healthy immune system. It is one of the richest natural sources of this vital nutrient, which helps the body fight off infections, improve skin health, and reduce inflammation. You can either buy fresh amla juice from a store or make it at home by blending fresh amla with a bit of water and honey. This drink is also known to support digestion and detoxify the liver, making it an all-around beneficial beverage. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Citrus fruits such as oranges, lemons, and grapefruits are loaded with vitamin C, which is known for its immune-boosting properties. A fresh citrus drink made from a combination of orange, lemon, and a dash of honey or ginger can help keep your immune system strong during the cold winter months. Vitamin C plays a crucial role in stimulating the production of white blood cells, which helps fight against seasonal infections. A citrus drink can also keep you well hydrated. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
It can be one of the simple yet fun ways to stay hydrated while giving your immune system a little extra boost. By adding herbs, fruits, and spices such as ginger, cinnamon, mint, or lemon to warm water, you can create a soothing and nutrient-rich infused water that can strengthen your immune system. Ginger, for example, has anti-inflammatory properties, while lemon provides a good dose of vitamin C. Drinking this drink throughout the day can keep you hydrated, improve digestion, and support overall immunity. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock