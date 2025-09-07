7 healthy and hydrating drinks beyond water

Plain water is not the only way to stay hydrated! These 7 refreshing and tasty drinks will keep you energized and hydrated throughout the day. They are healthy options to aerated and sugar-laden packaged drinks.
Coconut water is one of the best hydrating drinks and for good reason. It is loaded with potassium, magnesium, and other electrolytes that help replenish what your body loses through sweat. Plus, it is low in sugar compared to many commercial drinks. Light, slightly sweet, and super refreshing, this can be your go-to drink before and even after workouts or on hot days.
Aloe vera is not just for sunburns. When consumed in juice form and in moderation, it can be a hydrating powerhouse. Aloe vera juice contains vitamins, enzymes, and amino acids that support digestion and help reduce inflammation. Just be sure to choose a version that is low in added sugars and safe for internal use.
Fenugreek water is a traditional drink known for its impressive health and hydration benefits. Made by soaking fenugreek seeds overnight, this drink helps boost metabolism, supportdigestion, and regulate blood sugar levels. It also contains antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds that promote overall health. Slightly bitter in taste, it is best consumed on an empty stomach in the morning.
Watermelon is made up of over 90% water, and when blended into juice, it becomes a hydrating, antioxidant-rich treat. It also contains an amino acid called L-citrulline, which mayhelp reduce muscle soreness—bonus points if you're active. For best results, keep it fresh and avoid store-bought versions with added sugar.
Surprisingly, milk is one of the most hydrating drinks you can consume. It has seen that both cow's milk and soy milk are more effective than water at rehydrating the body. That isbecause milk contains a mix of protein, carbohydrates, and electrolytes, which help your body retain fluid better. It is a great post-workout option, too.