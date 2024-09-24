8 ways to boost self-esteem and be more confident

Learning to say "no" will help you set boundaries, protect your time and energy, allowing you to focus on what truly matters to you. When you say "yes" out of obligation, it leads to resentment and burnout, diminishing your self-worth. If something comes your way that does not align with your priorities, try expressing your boundaries politely bur firmly. Be more assertive to reinforce self-respect. Also, saying "no" does not make you selfish, it makes you self-aware. You may be hesitant in the beginning but you will become more comfortable over time and make you more confident as well. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock