Top 5 homemade coffee face masks for radiant, glowing skin

Turmeric is a powerhouse when it comes to brightening the skin and getting even skin tone. When blended with coffee, it helps reduce dark spots and gives your skin a natural glow. Mix 1 tablespoon of coffee, 1/2 teaspoon of turmeric powder, and milk or yoghurt to make a paste. Apply it evenly and leave it on for 10–15 minutes. Be careful not to use too much turmeric and use it weekly for best results. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock