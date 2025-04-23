7 high glycemic foods to avoid with diabetes
Managing diabetes can feel overwhelming at times, especially when it comes to food choices. However, understanding the glycemic index (GI) can make a big difference. High-GI foods are digested quickly and cause rapid blood sugar spikes, so avoid these 7 foods.
A high glycemic index (GI) refers to how quickly a food containing carbohydrates raises blood sugar levels after eating. Foods are ranked on a scale from zero to one hundred, with one hundred indicating the fastest rise in blood glucose levels. Foods high in GI can be harmful for people with diabetes, as they have the potential to elevate blood sugar levels at a faster-than-normal rate. Over time, frequent spikes can also lead to insulin resistance and weight gain. To help manage blood sugar and support overall health, it is recommended to choose low-GI foods like whole grains, legumes, and vegetables.
White rice is a staple in many diets, but unfortunately, it has a high GI. This means it can cause your blood sugar to rise quickly after eating a meal compared to lower GI foods. Instead, try swapping it for brown rice, quinoa, or cauliflower rice. These options have more fibre and do not affect your blood sugar levels. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Fruits are generally healthy, but some have more sugar and a higher glycemic index than others. Watermelon and pineapple are two examples. They taste delicious and refreshing, but they can raise your blood sugar levels faster than expected. Instead of these fruits, you may eat berries, apples, or pears, which have lower GI scores and offer several essential nutrients. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Instant oatmeal, sweetened cereals, and many cereal bars may seem like a convenient breakfast or snack, but they can be loaded with sugar and refined carbs. These foods are broken down quickly in your body and lead to sugar spikes. If you love oatmeal, try steel-cut oats and add nuts or cinnamon for flavour instead of sugar. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
We all love a sweet treat now and then, but cakes, cookies, and pastries are high in sugar, refined flour, and fat. Their high glycemic index can cause a rapid increase in blood sugar levels and affect weight management. If you are craving dessert, try fruit with Greek yoghurt, a small piece of dark chocolate, or homemade snacks with natural sweeteners. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
You may think whole wheat is healthy but both white and many commercial whole wheat breads have a high glycemic index. They often contain refined flour and very little fibre, increasing the risk of indigestion and sugar spikes. A better option is sprouted grain bread or low-carb bread with added fibre and protein. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Whether they are mashed, baked, or fried, potatoes, especially French fries, are high in starch, which quickly turns into sugar in your body. Sweet potatoes are a better option, especially if eaten with the skin on, roasted or boiled instead of fried. However, consume it in moderation. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Soda, fruit juice, and sports drinks might be some of the worst options when it comes to high-GI foods. These drinks are packed with sugar and have zero fibre, meaning they hit your bloodstream almost instantly. Stick with water, sparkling water, or unsweetened iced tea, and flavour it with lemon, cucumber, or mint if you want something delicious. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock