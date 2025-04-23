7 high glycemic foods to avoid with diabetes

A high glycemic index (GI) refers to how quickly a food containing carbohydrates raises blood sugar levels after eating. Foods are ranked on a scale from zero to one hundred, with one hundred indicating the fastest rise in blood glucose levels. Foods high in GI can be harmful for people with diabetes, as they have the potential to elevate blood sugar levels at a faster-than-normal rate. Over time, frequent spikes can also lead to insulin resistance and weight gain. To help manage blood sugar and support overall health, it is recommended to choose low-GI foods like whole grains, legumes, and vegetables.