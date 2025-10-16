High cholesterol: 7 mistakes people make after diagnosis

Many people unknowingly make lifestyle mistakes after being diagnosed with high cholesterol. Here are 7 common things that can put you at risk of heart disease.
One of the biggest misconceptions is that all fats are bad. But in reality, your body needs healthy fats like those in olive oil, nuts, and avocados to keep your heart and brain functioning properly. Cutting them out entirely can lower good cholesterol (HDL) and disrupt hormone balance. Instead of all fats, avoid saturated and trans fats, not every kind of fat. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Once cholesterol levels start improving, many people think they no longer need medication. But stopping these suddenly can cause your cholesterol to spike again. These medicines work best with consistent use and regular monitoring. Always consult your doctor before changing doses or discontinuing treatment. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Eating better helps, but exercise is equally crucial. Physical activity increases good cholesterol (HDL) and helps clear bad cholesterol (LDL) from your arteries. Even brisk walking or yoga for 30 minutes a day can make a big difference. Without exercise, your progress may stall despite a healthy diet. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Many low-fat or cholesterol-free foods are packed with sugar, salt, or refined carbs that can harm your heart. Instead, stick to whole, natural foods like fruits, vegetables, wholegrains, and lean proteins. Always check nutrition labels carefully to avoid high cholesterol. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Stress and lack of sleep can raise cholesterol by increasing inflammation and stress hormones like cortisol. Over time, this can damage your arteries even if your diet is clean andhealthy. Meditation, deep breathing, taking short breaks or even a daily walk can help manage it. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
This is perhaps the most dangerous mistake. High cholesterol does not cause obvious symptoms until serious issues arise, like blocked arteries or chest pain. Feeling okay does nitmean your levels are normal. The only way to be sure is through regular blood tests and doctor visits. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock