7 edible seeds to lower bad cholesterol levels

You don't have to follow a viral diet plan to support your heart. Sometimes, just a handful of the right seeds can do the job. Here are 7 healthy seeds that may help lower bad cholesterol levels and improve heart function.
Chia seeds are tiny but loaded with omega-3 fatty acids, especially ALA (alpha-linolenic acid), which can help reduce inflammation and lower bad cholesterol. They are also a greatsource of soluble fibre, which helps trap cholesterol in the digestive system and prevent it from entering the bloodstream. Add just a tablespoon into oatmeal, smoothies, or yoghurt to keep your heart healthy. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Flaxseeds are another excellent source of omega-3s and are especially high in lignans—powerful plant compounds that can help lower cholesterol and reduce the risk of heart disease.They also contain both soluble and insoluble fibre, which support gut health and improve heart function. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Fenugreek seeds have long been used in traditional medicine for their heart benefits. They are packed with soluble fibre, which slows down digestion and reduces how much cholesterol your body absorbs. Fenugreek also contains compounds that support insulin function and improve blood sugar balance. You can use it as a spice and include in your daily meals. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Also known as pepitas, pumpkin seeds are full of magnesium, a mineral that helps regulate blood pressure and supports normal heart rhythm. They are also high in antioxidants and phytosterols—plant compounds that mimic cholesterol and block its absorption in the body. This makes them great for lowering LDL cholesterol levels naturally. You can enjoy them as a healthy snack. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Sesame seeds are more than just a topping on burger buns. They are full of heart-healthy fats, fibre, and unique compounds like sesamin and sesamol, which have been shown to improve cholesterol levels. These seeds can help reduce LDL levels and may even raise HDL (the good cholesterol), making them one of the best seeds for cardiovascular health. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Sunflower seeds are rich in vitamin E, a powerful antioxidant that helps protect blood vessels from damage and reduces inflammation in the body, both of which are crucial for hearthealth. They also contain phytosterols and healthy unsaturated fats that help lower LDL cholesterol and support healthy arteries. Choose unsalted varieties to avoid extra sodium, and sprinkle them over salads or mix them into trail mix for a healthy snack. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Hemp seeds are a complete source of plant-based protein and offer the ideal ratio of omega-3 to omega-6 fatty acids, which helps reduce inflammation and support healthy cholesterollevels. They are also rich in amino acids that help the body produce nitric oxide—a compound that relaxes blood vessels and improves blood flow. You may add them into your breakfast or smoothie. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock