7 healthy Diwali snacks for a guilt-free celebration
Diwali does not have to be all about sugary treats and loaded foods! You can enjoy the festival of light with some tasty and healthy snacks. This year, treat yourself to some tasty and hassle-free healthy Diwali snacks.
Kheer is a beloved dessert, typically made with rice and milk. Give it a healthy twist with sweet potatoes! Boil and mash some sweet potatoes, then simmer them with low-fat milk, a little jaggery (unrefined sugar), and cardamom for flavour. Garnish with nuts like almonds and pistachios for an added crunch. Sweet potato kheer is not only delicious but also packed with vitamins and fibre, making it a nutritious choice. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
If you love baked goods, these healthy banana muffins are a great option. They are simple to make—just mash ripe bananas and mix them with whole wheat flour, oats, baking powder, and a little honey or maple syrup for sweetness. You can even add nuts or dark chocolate chips for extra flavour. Bake until golden brown, and you will have a tasty treat ready that is perfect for snacking during Diwali celebrations. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
This is a classic Indian sweet that can be made in a healthy way with a few changes. Use unsweetened grated coconut, low-fat milk, and a natural sweetener like jaggery or honey. Cook the mixture until it thickens, then spread it on a plate to cool. Once set, cut it into squares. This treat is packed with the goodness of coconut and provides a healthy dose of fibre and healthy fats. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Indulge in a lighter version of cheesecake that is perfect for Diwali! Instead of using heavy cream cheese, opt for low-fat cottage cheese blended until smooth. Mix it with a natural sweetener, a splash of vanilla extract, and a bit of lemon juice for tanginess. Pour the mixture into a crust made from whole-grain crackers and bake until set. This cheesecake is creamy, satisfying, and much healthier than traditional options! Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Laddoos are often associated with Diwali, but they can be high in sugar and calories. For a healthier version, try baked oats and nuts laddoos. Combine rolled oats, nuts, dates, and a pinch of cardamom in a food processor. Roll the mixture into small balls and bake until golden. These laddoos are rich in fibre, and healthy fats and provide sustained energy—ideal for enjoying during the festive season! Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Phirni is a traditional rice pudding that is typically made with milk and sugar. For a healthier twist, use brown rice instead of white rice and substitute sugar with natural sweeteners like agave syrup or jaggery. Cook the brown rice in low-fat milk until creamy, then chill and serve in small bowls. Garnish with cardamom and chopped nuts. This delightful dessert is not only nutritious but also offers a lovely way to end your Diwali meal. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Sev is a popular Indian snack made from gram flour, often deep-fried until crispy. However, you can enjoy a healthier version by baking it. To make baked sev, mix gram flour with spices like turmeric, red chili powder, and ajwain (carom seeds). Add a bit of water to form a dough, then pipe it onto a baking sheet in thin strands. Bake until crispy, and you will have a crunchy, flavourful snack perfect for munching during the festivities! Image courtesy: Adobe Stock