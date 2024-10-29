7 healthy Diwali snacks for a guilt-free celebration

This is a classic Indian sweet that can be made in a healthy way with a few changes. Use unsweetened grated coconut, low-fat milk, and a natural sweetener like jaggery or honey. Co ok the mixture until it thickens, then spread it on a plate to cool. Once set, cut it into squares. This treat is packed with the goodness of coconut and provides a healthy dose of fibre and healthy fats. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock