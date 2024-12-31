New Year, New You: 10 health tips to transform yourself in 2025

Without clear goals, it is easy to lose direction. Setting Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-bound (SMART) goals is a proven way to stay motivated and track progress. Break larger goals into smaller, actionable steps to stay motivated and track progress. Instead of vague goals like 'I want to get fit,' try something more specific, such as 'I want to walk 10,000 steps per day for the next month.' This clarity will help you stay focused and organised in your pursuit of transformation. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock