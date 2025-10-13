7 tea habits that can secretly harm your gut health
Unexplained digestive issues? You may be making these 7 mistakes with your morning cup of tea that can wreak havoc on your gut health. Make sure you change these tea habits!
Adding sugar to your tea
Sweetening your tea may make it taste better, but it can wreak havoc on your gut health. Excess sugar feeds harmful gut bacteria and causes an imbalance in your gut microbiome. Over time, this can lead to bloating, poor digestion, and even inflammation. Instead of sugar, try adding honey in moderation or use natural flavour boosters like cinnamon or cardamom. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Drinking tea on an empty stomach
Having tea first thing in the morning might feel refreshing, but it can be harsh on your stomach. Tea contains tannins that increase stomach acid, which may cause nausea or irritation when consumed without food. Over time, it can even affect your digestion and cause discomfort. It is best to have tea after breakfast or a light snack to protect your stomach lining. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Drinking tea too hot
Sipping boiling-hot tea can damage the delicate tissues of your throat and stomach lining. Regularly drinking hot beverages may also increase the risk of esophageal irritation. The ideal way is to let your tea cool slightly, warm enough to enjoy, but not so hot that it burns your tongue or gut. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Drinking tea at night
Drinking tea early in the evening is still fine, but having it close to your bedtime, can disrupt your sleep and digestion. Tea naturally contains caffeine, which stimulates your nervous system and can keep you awake or lead to acidity. Drinking it too late can also interfere with your body's natural rest and repair process, which includes your gut. Try switching to caffeine-free herbal teas like chamomile or peppermint at night to promote better sleep. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Excessive use of green tea extract
While green tea is often hailed as healthy, too much of it, especially in concentrated extract form, can upset your stomach. High doses of catechins and caffeine can irritate the gut and even cause liver stress in some cases. Stick to moderate amounts, about two to three cups a day and avoid taking supplements without medical advice. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Using artificial sweeteners
Many people switch to artificial sweeteners thinking they are a healthy alternatives to sugar, but they can also harm your gut bacteria. Studies suggest that sweeteners like aspartame and sucralose may disrupt the gut microbiota and increase the risk of digestive discomfort. If you must sweeten your tea, opt for natural alternatives like stevia or skip the sweetness altogether. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Drinking tea despite heartburn or bloating
If you are already dealing with heartburn, acidity, or bloating, drinking tea can worsen your symptoms. The caffeine and tannins in tea can relax the lower esophageal sphincter, allowing acid to travel upward and cause discomfort. It is better to skip tea until your digestion improves or choose soothing, caffeine-free herbal teas that are gentle on your gut. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock