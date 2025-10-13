7 tea habits that can secretly harm your gut health

Drinking tea early in the evening is still fine, but having it close to your bedtime, can disrupt your sleep and digestion. Tea naturally contains caffeine, which stimulates your n ervous system and can keep you awake or lead to acidity. Drinking it too late can also interfere with your body's natural rest and repair process, which includes your gut. Try switching to caffeine-free herbal teas like chamomile or peppermint at night to promote better sleep. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock